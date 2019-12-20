Sonoma County’s airport shows increase in passengers for November

Passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased by 11.3% in November compared to the previous year, while the airport’s year-to-date passenger counts are 8.7% ahead of last year, figures reported Thursday show.

Data from the county-run facility shows that in November, 38,882 passengers were served, bringing the total through 11 months of the year to 443,815.

Among the individual carriers serving the Santa Rosa area airport, American Airlines increased its passenger count by the largest number in November. The 9,598 passengers it handled marked a 122.3% increase over November 2018. In May, American began Santa Rosa-to-Southern California flights and its Dallas route launched in June. American’s load factor – the measure of how full its aircrafts were on average – was 72% in November, down from 86% in November 2018.

United’s November figures also showed large passenger-use gains in a month-to-month comparison. The carrier had a 72% increase in passengers to 3,694. Its load factor was 73%, about the same as November 2018. Year to date, United’s passenger count is running about 14% behind last year.

Figures for Alaska Airlines show passenger counts declined in November, compared to the same month last year. The dip was 10% with 23,705 passengers using the carrier. To date, Alaska’s passenger counts are running 0.7% behind the same point last year.

Sun County, which runs out of Sonoma County with seasonal routes, saw a November decline in counts from 2,061 passengers in November 2018 to 1,885 in November of this year.