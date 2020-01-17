North Bay business briefs from Sonoma County Energy Independence Program, Sonoma Raceway and Becoming Independent

The Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP) is now financing wildfire safety and seismic strengthening for both residential and commercial buildings.

Over the last 10 years, the program has funded thousands of projects resulting in greenhouse gas emission reductions and job creation countywide. Initially, the program allowed property owners to finance just energy efficiency and water conservation-related improvements through the property tax system as an assessment. The expansion adds dozens of improvements for existing buildings, the announcement stated.

—

Sonoma Raceway is launching an experiential automotive program to allow drivers of all skill levels to enjoy the high-speed thrills of the motorsports venue. The Sears Point Racing Experience will offer high-performance driving courses, racing programs, safe driver training, corporate outings, manufacturer showcases, go-karting and more. Programs can utilize the raceway’s vehicle fleet or customers can test their own cars on the widely known 2.52-mile road course.

The new venture, launched Jan. 1, builds upon instruction platforms and assets previously operated by the Simraceway Performance Driving Center. New programs, schedules and options will be rolled out in the coming months, the announcement stated. All programs and gift cards previously purchased from Simraceway will be honored and executed by the Sears Point Racing Experience, the raceway stated.

—

Becoming Independent, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit social impact organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has reached an agreement with Sonoma County to be the exclusive shredding vendor to the county. This contract expands the existing relationship to 52 new locations throughout the county.

The organization has operated a successful confidential document-shredding business since 1999, employing adults with disabilities in every aspect of the service. In late 2019, it acquired a mobile document destruction truck. The nonprofit already provides shredding services to St. Joseph Medical Group, as well as other area organizations. The contract is effective immediately and runs through Nov. 30, with an option to extend another year.