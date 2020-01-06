West Sonoma County health clinic network names Ellen Bauer chief administrative officer

West County Health Centers has appointed Ellen Bauer as chief administrative officer, effective Feb. 10.

Bauer joins the community health system after a 16-year-long career with the county of Sonoma, where she most recently served as director of public health, managing a staff of over 200, the health organization announced Jan. 3. Before being named director, Bauer served in various leadership positions within the Department of Health Services. She managed alcohol and other drug prevention programs and founded the Health Action and the Committee for Healthcare Improvement.

“West County Health Centers is at the forefront of collaboration and innovation to improve community health,” Bauer said in the news release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring the experience I have gained at the national, state and county levels to the community where I live and raised my family.”

Bauer holds a master of public policy degree and a Ph.D. in health services and policy analysis from the University of California, Berkeley. She earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.

“West County Health Centers is fortunate to have a public health leader of Ellen’s caliber and experience to serve as our CAO,” said Mary Szecsey, CEO. “I have worked closely with Ellen over the past 16 years and have partnered with her to address many complex community health issues. We look forward to her leadership as we navigate the health challenges facing our community.”

Bauer serves on the steering committee for community health collaborations, including Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative, Covered Sonoma, Aging Together and Redwood Community Health Network.

West County Health Centers is a private nonprofit federally qualified health center, providing medical, dental and behavioral health services for 15,000 patients across 660 square miles of western Sonoma County.

This story has been updated to include Bauer’s length of service at the county of Sonoma.