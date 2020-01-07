Pier 1 Imports Inc., a national home decor retail chain that includes five North Bay locations, amid reporting another net loss and drop in sales, on Monday announced plans to close hundreds of stores and lay off some employees.

"In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations," the quarterly financials new release said. That would be 48% of the 936 stores the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it has open now. It had 942 open as of Nov. 30, the end of the quarter this year, and 987 open a year before.