Sonoma County airport finishes 2019 with nearly 500,000 passengers served

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport is getting closer to serving a half-million passengers a year. The airport reported Tuesday that it closed out 2019 with a total 488,179 passengers served.

In December alone, passenger traffic increased 37.5% compared to a year ago. The county-run facility served 44,364 passengers last month, compared to 32,263 passengers in December 2018.

Of the four airlines servicing the Sonoma County airport, American Airlines reported the largest percentage increase of passengers served last month, up 166.5% from a year earlier. The carrier flew 9,585 passengers in December, compared to 3,596 passengers in December 2018. The airline in 2019 added Santa Rosa-to-Southern California flights, as well as a Dallas route. American’s load factor – the measure of how full its aircrafts were on average – was 79% in December, unchanged from November 2018.

United’s December figures grew nearly 110% from the year-ago period, with 4,255 passengers served compared to 2,031 in December 2018. The airline’s load factor was 79%, up 16.2% from December 2018. Year to date, United’s passenger count is 9.5% lower than last year.

Last month, Alaska Airlines served a total 30,220 passengers, up 14.1% from 26,490 passengers a year earlier. Alaska’s load factor was 85%, up from 81% in December 2018.

Sun County, which operates out of Sonoma County with seasonal routes to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas, served 304 passengers in December, up 108.2% from a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor was 83%, up from 58% in December 2018.