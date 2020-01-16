After another record-breaking year, Sonoma County airport adding more flights on established routes

Commercial carriers operating out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport will add four direct fights on existing routes this year, building on the growth in local air travel after another record-breaking year for passenger numbers in and out of Santa Rosa.

As reported Tuesday, the airport closed out 2019 with a total 488,179 passengers served, inching closer to a landmark number.

“If we had not had the (Kincade) fire and mandatory evacuations, we would have been around 500,000 for the year,” said airport manager Jon Stout, noting the airport has seen steady year-over-year increases in passenger traffic since 2009.

The increase in number of flights for this year is set to begin next month.

“Based on what we’re hearing now for 2020, it looks like we’ll be at 19 flights per day this summer,” Stout said. Flight frequencies will start ramping up in the spring, with Alaska Airlines offering a third daily flight to Los Angeles, and bumping up from one to two flights a day the four other routes it services: Santa Ana, San Diego, Seattle, Portland.

The extra trip to San Diego has long been a priority for the airport, and the new evening flight to Orange County is an unexpected bonus, Stout said.

“It’s finally come together,” he said of the second nonstop flight to San Diego. “It allows more flexibility to use the local airport. It gives more opportunities for the traveling public with more choices and times, so works better for making connections.”

American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, on Feb. 13 will add a second daily flight to Phoenix, Stout said. The increased service adds an evening flight, supplementing its existing early afternoon departure. American launched service from Santa Rosa to its Phoenix hub in February 2017.

On April 7, American will resume its seasonal flights to Dallas and Los Angeles, Stout said, adding he hopes next year the two routes will become year-round.

United Airlines on June 4 will add a second daily trip to its Denver hub. The 50-seat planes on that route, which debuted last March, have ranged about 90% full, airport officials said, touting United’s expanded service as another sign of its commitment to Sonoma County.

“We were pushing for them to either increase frequency or give us a bigger airplane and we’re not getting the bigger airplane,” Stout said. “We’ll take the (additional flight) because it doubles the seats.”

Airport officials expect Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines to return with its seasonal Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas routes, Stout said, noting a meeting with the carrier is set for next month to finalize the schedule.

Altogether, the additional flights represent a 25% increase in trips out of Santa Rosa during the peak portion of the travel year.

“This is fundamental growth. It’s not going to deflate, and is going to grow to at least 650,000 (passengers),” said Michael Boyd, president of Colorado-based aviation consultancy Boyd Group International. “It will never be where SFO is, but it is reflective of the economics and demographics of that part of California. It’s a great tourist destination.”

The airport is in the middle of a $3.9 million upgrade to its tented gate area that will add permanent bathrooms and relocate the security checkpoint outside of the terminal, as well as enlarge the passenger waiting area. That remodel will set the stage for a major terminal expansion, which will relocate the baggage claim and triple the size of the airport entryway, an estimated $30 million project. The renovation is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

“It’s been a great year,” Stout said. “It really shows the need for the terminal improvements, which are luckily starting soon. We’re hoping it improves the experience for passengers and customers at the airport.”

Two large-scale hotel projects near the airport, each more than 100 rooms, are also working their way through the county review process plans for completion next year if they are approved. The new lodging would join an existing 90-room hotel in the area, expanding lodging options within 1.5 miles of the airport, and further strengthening its stake as a regional hub for travel, Stout said.

This story adds content from NBBJ.