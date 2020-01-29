Curiosity and tenacity: How Exchange Bank's Dorothy Rodella rose from teller to regional manager

B anking has changed a lot since 1975 high school senior Dorothy Rodella — resisting being tracked to beauty school by her counselor — asked, “What’s this banking and finance vocational class?”

The Fresno resident later applied at Bank of America, where she soaked up as much knowledge as possible, reading operations manuals voraciously when she didn’t have work to do.

After graduation, Rodella got two job bank offers. She took a position at Security Pacific. As a teenage mother needing to help support her family, she was thinking more about a regular paycheck than a career.

But even as Rodella filed cancelled checks in one part of the lobby, she admired the gentlemen on the loan platform.

The lending side of the house always intrigued me.

“And they were always men, and they were physically up above us, “ she recalls. “I wanted to be on that platform, dealing with those individuals who borrowed money; the lending side of the house always intrigued me.”

When Rodella’s lack of a college degree prevented her from entering a management training program, she sought out the mentors and the contacts who would help her learn everything there was to learn. She became an intense student of both the details of her bank’s myriad transactions and the qualities needed to build relationships with people.

“It’s all about being kind, being fair, having patience, being compassionate, being an active listener, and having both the customer and the institution’s best interests in mind.”

After gaining experience at a series of community, commercial and farm credit banks, Rodella came to Sonoma County in 1996. She managed at North Coast Bank and Healdsburg’s Exchange Bank before she moved to Exchange Bank in Sebastopol where she remained branch manager for 13 years.

“There are many bits and pieces in my career,” said Rodella, currently vice president and regional sales manager at Exchange Bank, with nine branches reporting to her.

As banks went from old school to new wave to digital, she discovered that success is built on relationships.

“With our piggy bank account for your newborn, you can literally be with us from day one to the end of your journey," Rodella said. "A car loan is a transaction — you want the best rate, and if the dealership can give it to you, fine. It won’t hurt my feelings. If you need a line of credit, however, that is a relationship. You want to be able to call up your banker and say, ‘Dorothy, should I take this opportunity?’ It’s more consultative. I am your partner.”

From teller to relationship banker

Rodella cites banking’s dynamic nature as part of its appeal to new hires. Technology is moving fast, money is moving fast, and many duties of the traditional teller role have been automated. To that end, Exchange Bank adopted the relationship banker model in 2017. Management retained the teller job description but is phasing it out; the position will soon be replaced by relationship banker, I, II and III.

The tellers’ duties are transactional: They take deposits, make withdrawals, cash checks. All is done efficiently and quickly, ending with wishing the customer a nice day. The relationship banker is a specialist in everything, able to handle a customer start to finish.

This requires broad knowledge of the bank’s retail products and services, as well as “being able to lead advice-based conversations and provide a superior customer experience during every interaction,” Rodella said. This includes getting to know the customer, learning how to offer what’s appropriate, and pointing out needs or enhancements the customer might not even be aware of.