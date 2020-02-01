Investing in yourself: Exchange Bank's Max Coughlin is leveraging jewelry sales acumen into finance career

E xchange Bank Relationship Banker Maxwell “Max” Coughlin was born in Santa Rosa and always had an Exchange Bank account.

In fact, he remembers when his mother and grandmother used to make going to the bank a special outing.

Now Coughlin is two and a half years into what he feels, at age 26, is going to be a career in which he’ll constantly grow in knowledge of the world of finance.

“I was a young person, just out of the nest and a little fearful of numbers, stocks and bonds,” said Coughlin. “All the way through a fantastic onboarding process at Exchange Bank, I saw getting in at ground level here as a personal investment — in myself.”

He is simultaneously attending Santa Rosa Junior College with plans to transfer to Sonoma State University for a business degree.

I had purchased all these suits for my jewelry sales job and wanted to get a return on my wardrobe investment.

Coughlin was a jewelry salesperson when a high school friend, who was employed at Exchange, told him about the bank’s positive work environment.

“I thought it would be a good career move, and besides, I had purchased all these suits for my jewelry sales job and wanted to get a return on my wardrobe investment.”

Beginning at the Healdsburg branch as a teller, Coughlin was taught about “nitty gritty financial transactions” and then had the opportunity to move to the downtown branch and transition to the position of relationship banker II (the bank is phasing in the job title “relationship banker” over teller).

“The push in banking is now toward the universalist role. As a young man in search of career challenge, that got my appetite going for more information. I wanted to be able to take care of any customer who walked in the door. I didn’t want to be the guy who had to call somebody else for help. I wanted to be cross-trained in everything — cash management, wire transfers, credit cards, new accounts, car loans, home loans — all of it.”

Coughlin says that people’s money, their livelihood, is vastly important, and as a banker, he has the privilege and responsibility to help them — with a personal touch. The ability to converse and communicate with very high standards of professionalism, grooming, decorum, integrity, the ability to stand by your word, are all part of his training.

“This might not be the type of development you find in another kind of office.”

Exchange Bank offers a human resources program called “performance pathways” in which an employee can state what he or she is interested in and what areas they are drawn to (including such non-customer-facing bank positions as information technology, accounting, facilities, or marketing). The employee will then be counseled about the degrees, courses of study, and experience needed to reach his or her stated goal.

“It says it on my name tag and I like to define myself as a relationship banker,” Coughlin said. “Which means my goal is making a connection with the person in front of me to find out why they’ve come here, who they are, what they need, and how to help them get it. This means more listening than telling. My job is to make going to the bank an experience that is as enjoyable and as helpful as possible.”