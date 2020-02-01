Building relationships: Bank of Marin's David Short reveals why entry-level teller jobs had to evolve

B ank of Marin Vice President and Sonoma County Regional Manager David Short has spent the last 13 years learning what it means to implement the bank’s tagline of “legendary service.”

A member of the North Bay Business Journal’s 2018 crop of Forty Under 40 outstanding business leaders, the 34-year-old Short started as a teller.

From teller to ‘retail banker’

“When I was hired in 2006, one of the primary objectives of the customer service position was to be accurate, to balance cash and handle high volumes of it. With advancements in technology, we’ve become less transactional, with more emphasis on building relationships, public relations and community involvement,” Short said.

Though people visiting the bank may still use the term “teller,” Bank of Marin management now refers to them as “retail bankers.” Emphasis is on developing internal and external relationships — a step up from entry-level positions a decade ago.

“If you are able to engage in conversation with the person across from you, and can help identify what the customer wants and needs, you are most likely to succeed,” Short said.

With less foot traffic into branches, there is no longer a need for rows of stand-up teller lines. At the Petaluma branch serves as Short’s home office, the lobby is a compact, unimposing space, with artwork and plants decorating the light-filled lobby and music playing. For their business interactions, customers sit in a comfy chair in front of their retail banker.

“We manage the environment to insure our customer’s ease and satisfaction,” Short said, “going ‘above and beyond’ so people feel that they are getting here what they are not getting elsewhere.”

The bank, for example, has a valet service, featuring drivers on site who will go out and quickly deliver documents or whatever a customer might need.

You’d be surprised at how many people tell us they appreciate hearing from us.

Short said retail bankers stay in touch with customers through personal emails and phone calls.

“It is not a sales call. We say, ‘How are you doing?’ or ‘What are your plans for your business? Is there anything we can do to support you?’ You’d be surprised at how many people tell us they appreciate hearing from us,” he said.

A viable career path

The job title of retail banker not only benefits customers but also ensures that each employee feels essential to the organization and understands his or her role, he said.

“It is not about pay all the time, although banking is certainly looked at now as a viable career path with competitive salaries for both men and women, Short said. "We want people to feel they are a valued part of both the bank community and the community at large. So our retail bankers are encouraged to volunteer for the causes and organizations they feel passionate about.”

Bank of Marin allows 16 hours per year of paid time for employees to volunteer, although certainly some people do much more charitable work than that. Short himself clocks about 150 hours serving on nonprofit boards, including Petaluma People Services Center and North Marin Community Services Center.

One of Bank of Marin’s publications, "Committed to Our Community," describes how the bank, its board and its employees have collaborated with local nonprofits, and contributed close to $3 million to deserving organizations over the years.

“Our community and customers know they can count on us. We have a very good reputation as a place that gives back,” Short said.