“The question about whether you can sequester carbon in a vineyard is a good one, but it takes doing math on a lot of places.

She is working with a climate model developed by the University of Colorado and the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture that analyzes previous uses of the property, soil types, typographies and farming practices to determine emissions and sequestration. The California Department of Agriculture, which has funded the adaptation of this model to specialty crops such as grapes, is interested in tailoring the certification program to other agricultural products in the state, she said.

Sixteen grape farming companies and wineries were selected for the pilot program for variety in soil types and property uses. Sonoma County Winegrowers also is expanding its program started last March to develop groups of millennial ambassadors in major wine markets around the U.S. Currently, 152 are signed up in eight cities. “The good news is they like wine,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the 1,800-member trade group. “Some love and some hate (wine in) cans. And they can’t talk about food experiences where wine isn’t the beverage. At a bar, it can be spirits and beer, but at dinner it’s wine.” NBBJ Events & Nominations