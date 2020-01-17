Sonoma County wine grape growers reach out to climate scientists, millennials amid challenging market
It’s been a sobering week of wine business forecasts for continued slowing of decadeslong sales growth, but local industry professionals on Thursday heard about two novel efforts to attract millennial and other consumers concerned about climate change.
After 25 years of mostly steady annual growth, the wine business can’t rely on consumers drinking more beverage alcohol, and the population of legal age to consume beer, wine and spirits also is trending toward flat growth, according to Danny Brager, senior vice president of The Nielsen Company, at a joint meeting Sonoma County’s grape grower and vintner trade groups in Santa Rosa.
“While the trends aren’t favorable, I want to be really sure to say that the sky is not falling,” Brager said to the audience of a couple hundred at the 29th annual Dollars & Sense Seminar.
In the 300 categories of products Nielsen tracks in food and drug stores, wine ranked No. 14 in sales growth in dollars last year, Brager said. Out of the top 100 wine companies selling into such stores, only seven had sales volume down by double digits, versus 25 that were up by double digits.
For the top 100 Sonoma County brands in retail, 25 are growing by double digits, Brager said.
“It's not a panic time, but we're seeing some trends that we need to address and hopefully turn around,” he said.
One trend is growing consumer interest in bettering themselves and the environment, according to Brager. That’s part of a changing profile for beverage alcohol consumers. Half say they are drinking less, and that goes up to two-thirds of those ages 21-34. Across all grocery products, those with “natural” in the label description are topping sales dollar growth, and “calorie free” is No. 3.
To fill consumers’ thirst for environmental-sensitive products, the local grape growers trade group is building on the success of its 100% sustainable grapes. Sonoma County Winegrowers late last year touted reaching 99% participation in the program by farmers of the 59,218 acres planted to vines in the county.
At the Thursday seminar and trade show, which attracted about 700 all together, the group announced the county has become the exclusive testing ground for a pilot climate adaptation certification program. It's developed by Napa-based California Land Stewardship Institute, which manages the Fish Friendly Farming certification program and consults on environmental regulatory compliance for farmers in Northern California.
The question the certification program seeks to address with science is how much carbon do vineyard properties sequester — pull out of the atmosphere and transfer to the plants or the ground — after considering for emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, according to Laurel Marcus, institute executive director.
“The question about whether you can sequester carbon in a vineyard is a good one, but it takes doing math on a lot of places.
She is working with a climate model developed by the University of Colorado and the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture that analyzes previous uses of the property, soil types, typographies and farming practices to determine emissions and sequestration. The California Department of Agriculture, which has funded the adaptation of this model to specialty crops such as grapes, is interested in tailoring the certification program to other agricultural products in the state, she said.
Sixteen grape farming companies and wineries were selected for the pilot program for variety in soil types and property uses.
Sonoma County Winegrowers also is expanding its program started last March to develop groups of millennial ambassadors in major wine markets around the U.S. Currently, 152 are signed up in eight cities.
“The good news is they like wine,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the 1,800-member trade group. “Some love and some hate (wine in) cans. And they can’t talk about food experiences where wine isn’t the beverage. At a bar, it can be spirits and beer, but at dinner it’s wine.”