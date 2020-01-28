'Aw, shucks': Santa Rosa Junior College advertising students win campaign for Bodega Bay Oyster

For the fifth consecutive year a team of Santa Rosa Junior College business students enrolled in an advertising class has won the annual $25,000 Advertising Challenge, sponsored by Wells Fargo, for its campaign proposal for the Bodega Bay Oyster Company (BBOC).

Kelly Windsor, SRJC’s advertising instructor, served as the adviser for six SRJC teams with a total of 29 students competing to develop advertising programs for ABA Custom Homes, Bella Massino Organics, Damn Dogs!, The Nectary and Parliament Brewing Company, as well as BBOC.

“The winners captured the true personality of the company,” said Windsor. “They did an excellent job in determining what this local oyster company is all about evidenced by a love-of-ocean theme that is part of BBOC’s DNA.”

The winning SRJC team included Ryan Beck, Casey Butulia, Laura Feil, Jennifer Keag and Miguel Romero. These students became instant oyster connoisseurs while doing research leading to their presentation before a panel of judges in December, according to Windsor.

BBOC retail store manager and marketing director Lindsey Strain said, “We’re a relaxed, welcoming and warm local oyster shop dedicated to sustainability – with a touch of childish joy that is also good. It was very easy working with the students over a two-month period. They were communicative, studied family photographs, asked a lot of questions. They identified the essence of our company and put a good ad campaign together.”

Strain said the SRJC team possessed a quick grasp of advertising concepts and showed her how they could turn BBOC’s attributes into a business-to-business theme that could attract both clients and consumers.

The overall campaign targets a hypothetical Hispanic male in his mid-40s with two kids; local farm owners, hard workers who enjoy the finer things in life (like a weekend with the boys, barbecue and someone who knows his way around a kitchen). This person is also someone who wants people who are important to him to have a good time and includes them in his adventures.

A goal of the ad campaign was to show how the Business Journal is a good way to reach BBOC’s target audience. The winners said the ads accomplish this by making corporate events feel like special events, establishing a reliable wholesale contact for readers of the Journal by sharing oysters as part of an event to show appreciation and make it more exotic — and also to make a celebration feel like a beach vacation.

The underlying selling proposition was to “capture the magic of the ocean with Miyagi Oysters so fresh they taste like they’ve just been pulled out of the sea.” Early ideas that surfaced were designed to twist the expectations of Journal readers, so the team chose oyster tongue twisters and slogans like, “Don’t leave for tomorrow what you can shuck today,” and “Grown fresh everyday with quality and care” as ways to gain attention.

The final campaign included tag lines such as “Baa, baa, Bodega Bay, have you any oysters?” “How much shuck is a good shell shuck if a shucker should shuck shells?” and “Shuck seashells sold from the seashore.”

The ad campaign was designed to create excitement and awareness of BBOC, while also helping to get their wine services noticed, that features wine, beer and cider from 15 local producers, and also striving to establish connections with Journal readers for catering events.