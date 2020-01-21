Hotel occupancy climbs in Napa, Marin and Solano counties in December, dips in Sonoma County

Hotel occupancy in the North Bay’s four most popular counties for tourism wrapped up 2019 with mixed results, according to a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.

The figures, released Tuesday by STR, show that Napa County’s lodging industry led its neighbors in total revenue for the year: $446 million, up 5.1% from a year earlier. Sonoma County finished at $326 million, down 2%; Marin County, $141 million, up 1.9%; and Solano County, $113 million, a 6.3% increase.

Revenue for the four counties rose 2.5% all together, to $1.05 billion.

For December, Napa County’s occupancy rate was 54.8%, up 1.1% compared with December 2018. The county since May has seen a month-to-month increase in occupancy compared with a year prior, with the exception of October, which was unchanged. The county average daily rate was $254.12, down 0.3%, and monthly revenue totaled $22 million, up 1%.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in December was 62.1%, down 1.2% from a year earlier. Other than an 8% jump in November, the county’s monthly numbers for the year were lower than the year before. Average daily rate last month was $154.16, up 0.5% from a year prior, and revenue rose 0.1% to $20 million.

The occupancy rate in Marin County last month was 65%, up 1.5% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $177.24, up 4.3% from December 2018, and revenue was $9 million, a 5.8% increase from a year ago.

Solano County’s occupancy rate in December was 54.1%, down 4.6% from a year earlier, while the average daily rate jumped by 2.5% to $93.08. Monthly revenue totaled $7 million, a 3.9% uptick from December 2018.

Figures in the survey come from a survey of 18,503 rooms, representing 80% of total lodging in those counties, according to STR.