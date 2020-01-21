Hotel occupancy climbs in Napa, Marin and Solano counties in December, dips in Sonoma County
North Bay hotels by the numbers
For December, compared with a year before.
NAPA COUNTY
Occupancy: 54.8%, up 1.1%
Average daily rate: $254.12, down 0.3%
Revenue: $22 million, up 1%
Revenue year to date: $446 million, up 5.1%
Survey size: 5,026
SONOMA COUNTY
Occupancy: 62.1%, down 1.2%
Average daily rate: $154.16, up 0.5%
Revenue: $20 million, up 0.1%
Revenue year to date: $326 million, down 2%
Survey size: 6,650
MARIN COUNTY
Occupancy: 65%, up 1.5%
Average daily rate: $177.24, up 4.3%
Revenue: $9 million, up 5.8%
Revenue year to date: $141 million, up 1.9%
Survey size: 2,538
SOLANO COUNTY
Occupancy: 54.1%, down 4.6%
Average daily rate: $93.08, up 2.5%
Revenue: $7 million, up 3.9%
Revenue year to date: $113 million, up 6.3%
Survey size: 4,289
Source: STR Inc.
See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata
Hotel occupancy in the North Bay’s four most popular counties for tourism wrapped up 2019 with mixed results, according to a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.
The figures, released Tuesday by STR, show that Napa County’s lodging industry led its neighbors in total revenue for the year: $446 million, up 5.1% from a year earlier. Sonoma County finished at $326 million, down 2%; Marin County, $141 million, up 1.9%; and Solano County, $113 million, a 6.3% increase.
Revenue for the four counties rose 2.5% all together, to $1.05 billion.
For December, Napa County’s occupancy rate was 54.8%, up 1.1% compared with December 2018. The county since May has seen a month-to-month increase in occupancy compared with a year prior, with the exception of October, which was unchanged. The county average daily rate was $254.12, down 0.3%, and monthly revenue totaled $22 million, up 1%.
Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in December was 62.1%, down 1.2% from a year earlier. Other than an 8% jump in November, the county’s monthly numbers for the year were lower than the year before. Average daily rate last month was $154.16, up 0.5% from a year prior, and revenue rose 0.1% to $20 million.
The occupancy rate in Marin County last month was 65%, up 1.5% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $177.24, up 4.3% from December 2018, and revenue was $9 million, a 5.8% increase from a year ago.
Solano County’s occupancy rate in December was 54.1%, down 4.6% from a year earlier, while the average daily rate jumped by 2.5% to $93.08. Monthly revenue totaled $7 million, a 3.9% uptick from December 2018.
Figures in the survey come from a survey of 18,503 rooms, representing 80% of total lodging in those counties, according to STR.
