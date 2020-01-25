The company employed 62 fulltime at the Petaluma headquarters production plant and a sales office in the Netherlands as well as 191 contract workers at the Mexico factory, as of the March 2019 annual report.

Started in 1999 as Micromed Laboratories Inc., the company changed its name in 2001 to Oculus Innovative Sciences and went public in January 2007. In December 2016, it became Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

The price of the company's stock was $5.69 a share at the close of trading Friday, up nearly 10% from Thursday.