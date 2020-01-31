Deal gives Straus a Sonoma County site for its creamery move as Goode commercial printer seeks new home

One building, three real estate deals, two significant new chapters for a couple of the North Bay’s leaders in the organic dairy and commercial printing industries.

Nearly a year after announcing it was moving its production from an aging west Marin County facility to a modern facility in Sonoma County, Straus Family Creamery now has an address: 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park. Originally envisioned as a $20 million ground-up construction project near Graton Resort & Casino, the creamery now is slated to go into the 79,000-square-foot building once the current occupant, commercial printer The Goode Company, finds a new home.

That’s according to Joseph “Jose” McNeill, whose real estate company facilitated a four-way deal on Jan. 10: The previous owners of Goode sold the building to McNeill’s firm for $14.8 million. The printer’s new owner leased it for three months to allow for renting a new location. Straus inked a 15-year lease for the new creamery. And the newly leased building was sold for $16.6 million to Lowenberg Associates, a San Francisco-based investor with a number of North Bay holdings.

Rohnert Park approved Straus’ creamery site plan and architectural review in November, and building permits are in progress, according to city staff. PWC Architects is the lead designer. Straus declined to comment further on the new plant. It is set to employ 140, according to The Press Democrat.

In early December, Bill and Laura Goode, majority shareholders of the printing company they founded in 1948, sold it to Santa Clara-based Almaden for an undisclosed sum. Goode is the North Bay's largest commercial printing company, according to the Business Journal's Book of Lists.

“They bought us to invest in the area,” said Michael Sanabria, who has been leading Goode and now is general manager of the North Bay operation, which will retain its Goode name and relocate within a 10-mile radius. “Almaden brings further commitment to growth and capital investment.”

The 45-employee Goode operation had revenue growth of about 40% last year, thanks to new customers and large jobs. One new investment thanks to Almaden are large-format presses and finishing equipment for posters and trade show banners. Another is promotional products such as branded wine glasses, clothing and picnic baskets, a major focus for Almaden.

“We’re in a strong economy, and people get more confident with marketing budgets,” Sanabria said.