James Brush, CEO of Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank, announces retirement

James Brush, president and CEO of Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank, plans to leave the job after the institution’s April 27 shareholders’ meeting.

Summit’s board of directors has agreed to install current Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Brian Reed as president and CEO. Michael Castlio will replace Reed as chief credit officer.

Brush took over in 2016 after eight-year CEO Tom Duryea resigned. Brush assumed that role from a seat on the board of directors, to which he was elected in 2009.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors at Summit State Bank, I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Jim for his years of service, leadership and vision to position the Bank as the high performing community bank it is today,” Allan Hemphill, chairman, stated in the bank’s Wednesday announcement. “He championed the change in our business model to position the Bank for growth. We are beginning to realize the benefits of realigning our infrastructure to support our future financial success.”

Summit on Tuesday reported earnings last year grew 11% from 2018, and the loan portfolio grew 14%.

In an April 2016 Journal interview, the then newly elevated CEO described how he became a certified public accountant in 1979 at age 27. He detailed how he was a community college student when he had an experience that lead him to becoming a CPA:

“It was raining on (the day of) my last final for a two-year degree. I was on a motorcycle. I went to the cafeteria to wait until the rain subsided. A person who sat next to me was a recruiter for Golden Gate. He had a scholarship for an accounting degree, asked me about my grades. My grades were good. He said, can you start next week, so I ended up being a CPA.”

His career included a one-person office in Healdsburg.

“When I retired, I was 51. I had a good run, liked all my clients and liked what I did. I had a couple of years at Touche Ross in San Francisco, but most of it was up here,” he said in the 2016 interview.

In the Wednesday announcement, Brush said Reed’s experience and ability to attract a lending team needed for bank growth “has been key to our success.”

“I feel confident that Brian will continue to lead the Bank and ensure that we stay true to our commitment as a local community bank,” Brush stated. “It has been a terrific four years here at Summit State Bank and I expect 2020 loan interest income will have increased about 85% compared to 2017, all related to organic growth. The Board of Directors has been key in their vision and support in building this strong team, positioning the organization to compete successfully in the current challenging business environment.”

Reed has been in banking since 1985. He joined Summit in late 2016. He earned his master’s degree from the American Graduate School of International Management in Arizona and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara, with an emphasis in accounting and corporate finance.

Castlio has over 25 years of banking experience and has been leading the bank’s credit administration team since joining in 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from San Jose State University with a concentration in finance.

Summit State Bank has total assets of $696 million and total equity of $67 million as of Dec. 31.