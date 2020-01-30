Loan portfolio grows 4% for Santa Rosa's Exchange Bank in 2019

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) on Thursday announced annual earnings growth of nearly 1.0% in the fourth quarter but decreased 5.2% for 2019, somewhat muted by two events including the sale of bank-owned real estate and transition to online banking services.

The Santa Rosa-based institution reported net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $9.07 million, compared with $9.01 million a year before. Full-year reported net income was $36.5 million, down from $38.5 million. But factoring in tax changes, $1.86 million to digital banking conversion expenses and a $3.25 million gain on the real estate shifted after-tax earnings to $37.8 million in 2019 and $36.2 million in 2018, a 4% gain.

“2019 was another year of exceptional performance for Exchange Bank,” said Gary Hartwick, president and CEO, in the announcement. “The dedication and teamwork of our employees to support and serve our clients, and our strong partnerships and support in our community are a winning combination for our continued success.”

The bank continued to experience growth in its primary lending business meeting the credit needs of its communities. Net interest income increased 3.8% to $96.9 million last year. At the same time, the bank’s loan portfolio reached $67 million at year-end, up 4.4%.

The bank’s net growth in deposits will continue to be challenged by client deposit withdrawals to support rebuilding efforts throughout 2020, according to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jahn.

As home-rebuild efforts have accelerated since the 2017 wildfires, the bank’s clients utilized cash reserves from their insurance proceeds held at Exchange Bank to rebuild or relocate their primary residences. As a result, the bank estimates that approximately $150 million of deposits related to insurance proceeds left the bank during 2019.

Withdrawals of insurance-related proceeds was largely offset by organic deposit growth totaling approximately $122 million, leaving the bank with a net decline in total deposits of $25 million, resulting in a 1% total deposit decline to $2.355 billion at year-end.

Exchange Bank paid a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on common stock on Dec. 13. Over half (50.44%) of the cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust, which funds Doyle Scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Assets totaled $2.67 billion in 2019, up 0.7%.