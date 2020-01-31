Treasury Wine Estates says it can turn around its US business after big regional earnings hit in first half

Recent reports of slowing U.S. wine sales amid an increasing surplus of grapes and finished wine were underscored in the latest financial performance and forecast by Treasury Wine Estates.

The Australian vintner behind North Coast brands Beringer, Sterling Vineyard, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap Winery and Chateau St. Jean., on Jan. 28 previewed its fiscal first-half results nearly a month early, noting a 10 percentage-point downward revision in its whole-year pro forma earnings guidance and reporting a 17.3% drop in first-year pro forma earnings in the Americas to get its lowest-priced wine sold.

The company attributed this to “challenging conditions in the U.S. wine market and a growing global trend to private label” as well as a shakeup in leadership in its American business in past months.

In January, Ben Dollard became president of the Napa-based Americas unit.

Treasury reported interim six-month net sales revenue of $1.54 billion, up 1.9% over 12 months as stated but down 0.7% on a constant currency basis. Those tepid sales came from a 10% drop in sales volume for commercial-tier wines (under $10 a bottle), partly offsetting a 5.2% constant currency increase in net sales per case (A$87).

“Included in this decline has been a conscious decision to walk away from lower-margin commercial (tier wine) volume opportunities where it was sensible to do so,” Tim Ford, chief operating officer and incoming CEO, said on the investor conference call.

That “walk-away,” discounting prices to get wine to sell, amounted to the equivalent of a half-million cases in the U.S. and about as much in other parts of the world, according to Mike Clarke, current CEO.

Common tactics major wine companies do is sit on the inventory, move it through existing brands by discounting them heavily, or offer retailers their own wine label or one to sell exclusively for a time.

“But what we hadn’t foreseen is that everyone was going to aggressively try to move their surplus through exclusives and private-label wines,” Clarke said.

That led to sales growth of such retailer labels of 15% last year, while overall wine sales in stores were nearly flat, he said.

“That is a massive change in the U.S. market,” Clarke said.

Treasury plans to use some surplus luxury-tier wine to help expand its Penfolds brand in the U.S. and other markets in a way the company hadn’t been able to do before, executives said on the call.

In the past few years, the company, like other large wine producers, has been moving away from wines under $10 as consumer preferences shifted for higher-priced wine, a trend called premiumization.

Treasury’s “masstige” ($10-$15 a bottle) and luxury tier wines (over $15) had net sales revenue growth of 6.8% and make up 73% of net sales. Retail sales grew 10% for luxury brands such as BV, Beringer, Stags’ Leap and Penfolds and 5% for masstige labels, according to Ford.

North and South America is the company’s biggest market, at nearly 40% of net sales revenue, followed by Asia (26%), Australia and New Zealand (21%), and the remainder elsewhere. Net sales value was up 1.3% by value in the Americas, but up around 7% in Asia, where pro forma earnings were up nearly 19%.

Treasury lowered its previous projection for full-year pro forma earnings growth by 10 percentage points, to 5%-10%.

The price of Treasury’s stock, traded on the Australian exchange, dropped to its lowest level in two and a half years after the changed forecast warning. The price fell 30% from $17.70 a share Jan. 27 to $12.35 by Jan. 29, before rebounding to $13.00 on Jan. 30-31.

Correction: Stags' Leap Winery's full name was misstated.