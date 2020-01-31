Subscribe

Economist: Sonoma County’s economy strong but slowdown coming second half of 2020

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020, 11:33AM
Other perspectives on the local economy

Sonoma State University's Robert Eyler also gave a localized forecast for the Marin County economy at a conference in San Rafael on Jan. 29.

He also wrote a commentary at the end of 2019, charting challenges for North Bay economies in the new year.

Sonoma County’s economy remains relatively strong with low unemployment and continuing demand for jobs, especially in construction, despite a risk of a U.S. recession in the future, a top economist told local business leaders on Friday.

“There is a lot of good news. But that presents some challenges,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson School of Management’s forecast service. The economist predicted the county economy will slow during the second half of 2020 before picking up next year.

Nickelsburg spoke at the annual State of the County breakfast at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park.

The county economy is helped by a 2.4% unemployment rate as of December 2019 that mirrors much of the surrounding Bay Area, where the jobless level in some counties is less than 2%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% for the same month. That strong number, however, also presents challenges, Nickelsburg said, alluding the the difficulty area companies have in hiring.

“Where do you get people to grow? You are not going to get them from the other Bay Area counties,” he said.

The drive to hire new workers is especially critical in the construction sector because of the huge demand for affordable housing, which was exacerbated by the 2017 wildfires that destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

“That’s one of the challenges going forward,” Nickelsburg said.

