Peterson takes the helm at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Health said today that Dan Peterson has officially assumed the role of CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, replacing the retiring Michael Purvis, who on Friday will close the chapter on more than a decade leading the hospital.

The Business Journal on Jan. 3 reported that Peterson had been selected to succeed Purvis. Peterson will lead all administrative and health care activities, along with the hospital’s physicians and staff, according to Sutter Health. His responsibilities also include overseeing Sutter Santa Rosa’s growth and improvement efforts, including its $173 million hospital expansion and renovation project, which broke ground in September and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Like Purvis, Peterson has managed a hospital situated in close proximity to a burning fire. He oversaw Lakeside’s evacuation and repopulation during the Mendocino Complex Fire in 2018. Purvis managed Sutter Santa Rosa’s evacuation during last year’s Kincade fire.

Peterson was an internal choice, having served for three years as chief administrative officer at Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport. Scott Knight has replaced Peterson as CAO at Sutter Lakeside. Knight moves to Lakeport from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, where he was assistant administrator.

For Peterson, his new role at Sutter Santa Rosa is a homecoming of sorts. He first joined Sutter Health in 2012 as CEO and administrator at The Surgery Center of Santa Rosa, a position he held for 4½ years.

Peterson holds a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University. He began his career at UCLA Health System as director for ambulatory services, serving for four years before heading north to Santa Rosa to lead The Surgery Center.

Knight’s background includes leadership roles at Tenet Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Washington.