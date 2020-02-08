Here is Sonoma County's top vineyard employee of 2019

On Saturday, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation held its 2019 employee recognition festival honoring dozens of recipients through its vineyard employee recognition.

At the event, held at Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, the group named Jose Cervantes from Cornerstone Certified Vineyard as the vineyard employee of 2019.

Cervantes is the operations supervisor at Cornerstone. The foundation stated he has worked in the wine industry for 30 years (25 with Cornerstone) and has worked his way up to second in command at the company. As operations supervisor he is responsible for scheduling all work done in the field.

He does this with “determination, skill, great communication, a constant desire to learn and improve, a great sense of pride in himself and his work, and with the respect of his crews, colleagues, clients, and winemakers,” the group stated. Cervantes is married, with three grown children and one in middle school. Jose put his three oldest children through college and into successful careers, the group stated.

Cervantes was selected from workers honored throughout the year. Here is a list of those vineyard employees of the month and their employers. (Check out the photo gallery above to see all the contenders.)

January

Theme: Leadership

Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

Cornerstone Certified Vineyard Gustavo Gonzalez, Sonoma-Cutrer

Leonel Avina, Sanchietti Farming

Catalina Alvarez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

February

Theme: Pruning

Luis Abrego, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

Manuel Godinez, Vino Farms

Juvenal Flores, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Rosendo Avila, Emeritus Vineyards

March

Theme: Innovation/Creativity

Alonso Cervantes, Munselle Vineyards

Juan Avila, Emeritus Vineyards

Pedro Sanchez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Anselmo Castillo, Vino Farms

April

Theme: Conservation

Raymundo Calderon, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

Nicolas Hernandez, Bevill Vineyard Management

Alvaro Dolores Hernandez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Michael Lewis, Atlas Vineyard Management

May

Theme: Frost Protection

Adrian Reyes Camacho, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Cesar Diaz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

Oscar Meza Frias, Bevill Vineyard Management

Roberto Rivera, Bowland Vineyard Management

June

Theme: Determination

Francisco Leon, North Pacific Vineyard Management

Emeterio Campos, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Cristino Trejo, Emeritus Vineyards

Fernando Argota Arias, Madrone Vineyard Management

July

Theme: Canopy Management

Leonel Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards

Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management

Jose A. Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management

Efrain Robles, Jackson Family Wines

August

Theme: Safety

Rafael Magaña, Sonoma Cutrer

Carlos Jacobo, Atlas Vineyard Management

Santiago Ildefonso Estrada, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards

Jose Antonio Lua, Renteria Vineyard Management LLC

September

Theme: Harvest

Ramiro Ramirez, Serres Ranch

Juan Sanchez, Dutton Ranch

Ramon Murillo, Vino Farms

Gabriel Ruiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

October

Theme: Harvest

Cipreano Alvarez-Zavala, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards

Victor Ortega, Atlas Vineyard Management

Sacramento Ortiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

Isidro Rodriguez, Emeritus Vineyards

November

Theme: Collaboration