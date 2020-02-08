Here is Sonoma County's top vineyard employee of 2019
On Saturday, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation held its 2019 employee recognition festival honoring dozens of recipients through its vineyard employee recognition.
At the event, held at Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, the group named Jose Cervantes from Cornerstone Certified Vineyard as the vineyard employee of 2019.
Cervantes is the operations supervisor at Cornerstone. The foundation stated he has worked in the wine industry for 30 years (25 with Cornerstone) and has worked his way up to second in command at the company. As operations supervisor he is responsible for scheduling all work done in the field.
He does this with “determination, skill, great communication, a constant desire to learn and improve, a great sense of pride in himself and his work, and with the respect of his crews, colleagues, clients, and winemakers,” the group stated. Cervantes is married, with three grown children and one in middle school. Jose put his three oldest children through college and into successful careers, the group stated.
Cervantes was selected from workers honored throughout the year. Here is a list of those vineyard employees of the month and their employers. (Check out the photo gallery above to see all the contenders.)
January
Theme: Leadership
- Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Gustavo Gonzalez, Sonoma-Cutrer
- Leonel Avina, Sanchietti Farming
- Catalina Alvarez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
February
Theme: Pruning
- Luis Abrego, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Manuel Godinez, Vino Farms
- Juvenal Flores, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Rosendo Avila, Emeritus Vineyards
March
Theme: Innovation/Creativity
- Alonso Cervantes, Munselle Vineyards
- Juan Avila, Emeritus Vineyards
- Pedro Sanchez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Anselmo Castillo, Vino Farms
April
Theme: Conservation
- Raymundo Calderon, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Nicolas Hernandez, Bevill Vineyard Management
- Alvaro Dolores Hernandez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Michael Lewis, Atlas Vineyard Management
May
Theme: Frost Protection
- Adrian Reyes Camacho, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Cesar Diaz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Oscar Meza Frias, Bevill Vineyard Management
- Roberto Rivera, Bowland Vineyard Management
June
Theme: Determination
- Francisco Leon, North Pacific Vineyard Management
- Emeterio Campos, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Cristino Trejo, Emeritus Vineyards
- Fernando Argota Arias, Madrone Vineyard Management
July
Theme: Canopy Management
- Leonel Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
- Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management
- Jose A. Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management
- Efrain Robles, Jackson Family Wines
August
Theme: Safety
- Rafael Magaña, Sonoma Cutrer
- Carlos Jacobo, Atlas Vineyard Management
- Santiago Ildefonso Estrada, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
- Jose Antonio Lua, Renteria Vineyard Management LLC
September
Theme: Harvest
- Ramiro Ramirez, Serres Ranch
- Juan Sanchez, Dutton Ranch
- Ramon Murillo, Vino Farms
- Gabriel Ruiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
October
Theme: Harvest
- Cipreano Alvarez-Zavala, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
- Victor Ortega, Atlas Vineyard Management
- Sacramento Ortiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Isidro Rodriguez, Emeritus Vineyards
November
Theme: Collaboration
- Jose Aceves, Dutton Ranch
- Emigilio Olivera, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
- Rigoberto Jimenez, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
- Leonel Ortz, Atlas Vineyard Management