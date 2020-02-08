Subscribe

Here is Sonoma County's top vineyard employee of 2019

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 8, 2020, 3:01PM

On Saturday, the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation held its 2019 employee recognition festival honoring dozens of recipients through its vineyard employee recognition.

At the event, held at Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, the group named Jose Cervantes from Cornerstone Certified Vineyard as the vineyard employee of 2019.

Cervantes is the operations supervisor at Cornerstone. The foundation stated he has worked in the wine industry for 30 years (25 with Cornerstone) and has worked his way up to second in command at the company. As operations supervisor he is responsible for scheduling all work done in the field.

He does this with “determination, skill, great communication, a constant desire to learn and improve, a great sense of pride in himself and his work, and with the respect of his crews, colleagues, clients, and winemakers,” the group stated. Cervantes is married, with three grown children and one in middle school. Jose put his three oldest children through college and into successful careers, the group stated.

Cervantes was selected from workers honored throughout the year. Here is a list of those vineyard employees of the month and their employers. (Check out the photo gallery above to see all the contenders.)

January

Theme: Leadership

  • Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Gustavo Gonzalez, Sonoma-Cutrer
  • Leonel Avina, Sanchietti Farming
  • Catalina Alvarez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

February

Theme: Pruning

  • Luis Abrego, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Manuel Godinez, Vino Farms
  • Juvenal Flores, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Rosendo Avila, Emeritus Vineyards

March

Theme: Innovation/Creativity

  • Alonso Cervantes, Munselle Vineyards
  • Juan Avila, Emeritus Vineyards
  • Pedro Sanchez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Anselmo Castillo, Vino Farms

April

Theme: Conservation

  • Raymundo Calderon, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Nicolas Hernandez, Bevill Vineyard Management
  • Alvaro Dolores Hernandez, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Michael Lewis, Atlas Vineyard Management

May

Theme: Frost Protection

  • Adrian Reyes Camacho, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Cesar Diaz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Oscar Meza Frias, Bevill Vineyard Management
  • Roberto Rivera, Bowland Vineyard Management

June

Theme: Determination

  • Francisco Leon, North Pacific Vineyard Management
  • Emeterio Campos, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Cristino Trejo, Emeritus Vineyards
  • Fernando Argota Arias, Madrone Vineyard Management

July

Theme: Canopy Management

  • Leonel Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
  • Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management
  • Jose A. Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management
  • Efrain Robles, Jackson Family Wines

August

Theme: Safety

  • Rafael Magaña, Sonoma Cutrer
  • Carlos Jacobo, Atlas Vineyard Management
  • Santiago Ildefonso Estrada, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
  • Jose Antonio Lua, Renteria Vineyard Management LLC

September

Theme: Harvest

  • Ramiro Ramirez, Serres Ranch
  • Juan Sanchez, Dutton Ranch
  • Ramon Murillo, Vino Farms
  • Gabriel Ruiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard

October

Theme: Harvest

  • Cipreano Alvarez-Zavala, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards
  • Victor Ortega, Atlas Vineyard Management
  • Sacramento Ortiz, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Isidro Rodriguez, Emeritus Vineyards

November

Theme: Collaboration

  • Jose Aceves, Dutton Ranch
  • Emigilio Olivera, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management
  • Rigoberto Jimenez, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard
  • Leonel Ortz, Atlas Vineyard Management

