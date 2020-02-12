Sacramento's River City Bank hires longtime North Bay commercial banker to lead local expansion

Sacramento-based River City Bank wants to expand its business banking services in the North Bay, so it has hired a longtime banker in the region, Jim Kimball, as executive vice president and North Bay market president.

Kimball is being tasked with hiring a locally based team to serve business clients and communities in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, the bank announced Tuesday. The bank currently has commercial banking offices in Walnut Creek and San Francisco, and the closest of its 11 branches to the North Bay is in Davis.

Kimball comes to the bank with 30 years of experience building and leading commercial banking teams, having most recently led commercial banking, retail banking, wealth management and marketing efforts as Chief Operating Officer at Bank of Marin. As a longtime Petaluma resident, Kimball also remains involved in a variety of community organizations and shares a passion for the region with members of River City Bank’s leadership team.

“Given my history as a banking executive in the North Bay and CEO of National Bank of the Redwoods, it’s fair to say that our search for the right person to bring River City Bank’s market sophistication and community-mindedness to the area has been a bit of a personal quest as well,” said Steve Fleming, president and CEO of River City Bank, in the announcement. “We are pleased to have Jim at the helm, and I am confident that his vision will soon overtake my own as he establishes new business relationships and builds a local team to foster growth in the region.”

“As a Sonoma County resident, I know how important it is to maintain local autonomy while competing on a larger stage,” said Shawn Devlin, chairman of the board at River City Bank. “The North Bay is an area of tremendous personality and significant growth potential, and our team is eager to learn from Jim’s experience and passion as we welcome him to River City Bank.”

“River City Bank has made a name for itself as one of the strongest locally owned banks in California, with a history of consistent portfolio growth and leadership within the community,” said Kimball, a Petaluma resident. “Now that Steve Fleming and his team have decided to invest in my hometown and nearby communities, I am excited to create new opportunities to benefit businesses throughout the area.”

Prior to his role with Bank of Marin, Kimball spent nine years at Wells Fargo, five of which involved leading Wells Fargo’s North Coast Regional Commercial Banking Office and Wine Industry Specialty Group. Prior to Wells Fargo, Mr. Kimball served as Regional President of Northern California and Nevada for Wachovia Bank. Earlier in his career, Kimball spent more than 20 years with Bank of America, where he served in various roles including Senior Vice President and Market Executive for the commercial banking Bay Area Region, a territory spanning from San Jose to the Oregon border.

Kimball earned his MBA and Bachelor of Science degree in finance from California State University, Sacramento. He has been involved in a number of community organizations including the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University, Petaluma Educational Foundation and North Bay Leadership Council.