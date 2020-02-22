14 health care leaders you should know in Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Napa counties for 2020

North Bay Business asked executives of major health care facilities around the region about trends in the industry and hot topics being addressed by their operations.

Seven executives participated in interviews with the Business Journal. Here are their responses:

Dosi has been CEO of Sutter Health's Vallejo hospital since 2017. He talks about investments in Solano County efforts to combat homelessness and behavior health challenges.

Faith oversees a public agency for care in southern Sonoma County. She talks about the search for a new operator of Petaluma Valley Hospital and efforts to improve behavioral health care in the region.

Jones for nearly three years has led the operator of Fairfield and Vacaville hospitals, which quickly adjusted to take in dozens of patients evacuated during the Kincade Fire last fall and just completed a $200 million expansion.

Peterson describes how his experience at the helm of a Lake County hospital during blackouts and wildfires fits with response and expansion plans for Sutter Health's Santa Rosa hospital, where he just assumed the CEO role.

CEO for 17 years of the care provider for southern Sonoma County and west Marin counties, Powell talks about expansion plans via the pending Coastal Health Alliance merger and more investment in mobile medical and dental services.

An internal medicine and geriatrics physician, Stockell oversees care across the network of physicians in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. He talks about why and how Meritage is expanding its care management services in the region.

As Sutter Health's Novato hospital turns 20, its chief administrative and nursing officer talks about achievements such as doubling the number of joints procedures and increasing surgical volume by 27%.

MORE LEADERS

Norair Jemjemian

Senior Vice President and Area Manager

Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area

1 Quality Drive, Vacaville 95688

707-624-4000

www.kp.org/napasolano

Norair (Nor) Jemjemian holds degrees in business administration from University of LaVerne and CSU Northridge

Naveen Kumar, MD

Physician in Chief

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

99 Montecillo Road, San Rafael 94903

415-444-2000

kp.org

Naveen Kumar, MD, has been a Kaiser Permanente doctor since 2007. He is board certified in both Diagnostic and Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

Kevin Klockenga

Regional Chief Executive, St. Joseph Health — Northern California

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 95405

707-525-5300

www.stjosephhealth.org

Kevin Klockenga oversees the nonprofit’s five hospitals and multiple clinics that span Humboldt, Sonoma and Napa counties. Klockenga joined St. Joseph Health in 2008, serving as COO for Sonoma County. In 2009, he advanced to president and CEO before becoming the region’s top executive in 2011. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and his master’s degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Carm Moceri

Regional Chief Strategy Officer, St. Joseph Health – Northern California

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 95405

707-525-5300

www.stjosephhealth.org

A native of Michigan, Carm Morceri received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mercy College of Detroit and attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and received a master’s degree in Health Services Management and Policy.

Morceri is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and has served in a variety of leadership roles in health systems in Michigan, Missouri, Colorado and California.

Tarek Salaway, MHA, MPH, MA

Kaiser Permanente Sr. Vice President and Area Manager, Marin Sonoma

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403

707-393-4000

kp.org

Tarek Salaway joined Kaiser Permanente ain February 2019. Salaway earned his MHA, MPH, and MA degrees at the University of Washington.

Michael Shulman, MD

Physician in Chief

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403

707-393-4000

kp.org

Michael Shulman, MD, joined the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in 2006. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, where he graduated Cum Laude, with election to Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA).

Christopher Walker, MD

Physician in Chief

Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area

1 Quality Drive, Vacaville 95688

707-624-4000

www.kp.org/napasolano

Christopher Walker joined the United States Air Force to pursue his medical degree, and completed his residency at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.