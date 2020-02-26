North Bay business briefs: Sonoma Valley wine industry benchmarking, Acumen Napa Valley and more

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in Sonoma Valley, has announced a partnership with Community Benchmark, an online data-mining platform that allows wineries to better understand their own numbers by comparison with their peers.

The platform uses proprietary algorithms to measure the relative success of tasting rooms within a geographic area, and, through a private website, anonymously shares personalized, actionable metrics. The partnership opens the intelligence to vintner members of the organization. Additionally, the association will receive a regional subscription and gain insights and comparative analysis on the Sonoma Valley region compared to other wine regions in the United States, to unlock insights to new growth strategies

­—

Acumen Napa Valley has donated 12,000 N95 Respirator Masks to the people of Wuhan, in the Hubei Province of China, which is the epicenter of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend that health workers who interact with coronavirus patients wear N95 masks.

In addition to providing masks right away, Acumen has announced that it will be donating 50% of the proceeds from all online wine sales and wines purchased at the Acumen Wine Gallery in downtown Napa through February. The additional money raised will fund the purchase of more N95 masks, and protective medical coveralls, and will be donated directly to hospitals in Wuhan.

—

Ledson Winery & Vineyards of Kenwood in Sonoma County has been named one of 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources.

According to The Best and Brightest, “The Best and Brightest Program honored 540 national winning organizations from across the country out of 5,000 nominations. The 2019 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.“

—

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation, in conjunction with the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s office, will host the 17th annual Ag Day on March 5 at the Napa Fairgrounds.

Every year, the foundation hosts over 800 elementary schoolchildren, teachers and parents, as well as over 25 exhibitors.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Napa County, providing our community with both a strong economy and an excellent quality of life,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation, in the announcement. “Ag Day is meant to showcase agriculture and help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in our economy and society.”

—

The city of Santa Rosa is offering nonprofit organizations the chance to apply for grant funding for events that help promote Santa Rosa. The city uses the following guidelines to aid the City Council in determining funding recipients and award amounts:

• Activities must take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

• The activity should generate revenue to city businesses.

• The activity should have broad-based community participation and be open to the public.

• The activity should take place within the city limits.

• The funding from the city should not be the sole source of funding for the event.

• The funding cannot be used for salaries.

The deadline to apply for a community promotion funding grant is Thursday, March 5, 2020, by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status after the City Council budget hearings held in June 2020. For an application and additional information, visit srcity.org/CommunityPromotionsFunding.