Sonoma County airport reports airline travel jumps 30% in January from a year earlier

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport completed the first month of 2020 with a 30% increase in passengers served compared with a year earlier, reaching nearly 37,000 passengers, the facility reported Wednesday.

Of the four commercial carriers flying into the regional airport in Santa Rosa, Alaska Airlines had the biggest year-over-year gain in passengers, up over 27,000. But from a percentage standpoint, United Airlines recorded the biggest spike, up 52.2%.

American Airlines carried 4,757 passengers in January, compared with 3,125 in January 2019. American’s load factor — the measure of how full its aircraft were on average — was 83% in January, up from 77% a year earlier.

United in January served 4,815 passengers, compared with 1,718 in January 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 180.3%. The carrier’s load factor last month was 82%, compared with 59% a year earlier.

Alaska Airlines last month flew 15.5% more passengers than in January 2019. Alaska’s load factor was 75%, a 1.3% dip from 76% a year earlier.

Sun Country Airlines, which links Sonoma County on a seasonal basis to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas, is currently idle at the airport.