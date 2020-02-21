Hotel occupancy dips in Napa, Marin, Sonoma, Solano counties in January, but revenue mostly up

The North Bay’s four most-visited counties finished January with occupancy rates that dipped from a year earlier, according to figures released today by STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.

Looking at revenues, Napa County’s lodging industry brought in the highest numbers in January, finishing the month at $20.5 million, a 2.5% increase from January 2019. Sonoma County recorded $18.2 million in revenue for January, a 0.3% uptick from a year earlier. Hotel revenue in Marin County last month was $8.4 million, a 7.3% drop from January 2019, and Solano County’s lodging sector brought in $7 million, up 6.6% from a year ago.

Napa County’s occupancy rate in January was 54.8%, down 1.2% compared with a year earlier but unchanged from December 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $240.85, up 3.6% from January 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in January was 60.6%, down 0.9% from a year earlier. The average daily rate last month was $146, up 0.4% from January 2019.

The occupancy rate in Marin County last month was 59.7%, a 9.8% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $180.05, up 2.7% from January 2019.

Solano County’s occupancy rate in January was 57.4%, down 2.8% from a year earlier. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $91.49, up 3.2% from January 2019.

STR’s figures came from a survey of 18,504 rooms, representing a median average of 81.15% of total lodging in the four-county region.