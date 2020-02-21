Hotel occupancy dips in Napa, Marin, Sonoma, Solano counties in January, but revenue mostly up
North Bay hotel data
For January, compared with a year before.
NAPA COUNTY
Occupancy: 54.8%, down 1.2%
Average daily rate: $240.85, up 3.6%
Revenue: $20.5 million, up 2.5%
Revenue year to date: $20.5 million, up 2.5%
Survey size: 5,027
SONOMA COUNTY
Occupancy: 60.6%, down 0.9%
Average daily rate: $146, up 0.4%
Revenue: $18.2 million, up 0.3%
Revenue year to date: $18.2 million, up 0.3%
Survey size: 6,650
MARIN COUNTY
Occupancy: 59.7%, down 9.8%
Average daily rate: $180.05, up 2.7%
Revenue: $8.4 million, down 7.3%
Revenue year to date: $8.4 million, down 7.3%
Survey size: 2,538
SOLANO COUNTY
Occupancy: 57.4%, down 2.8%
Average daily rate: $91.49, up 3.2%
Revenue: $7 million, up 6.6%
Revenue year to date: $7 million, up 6.6%
Survey size: 4,289
Source: STR Inc.
See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata
The North Bay’s four most-visited counties finished January with occupancy rates that dipped from a year earlier, according to figures released today by STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.
Looking at revenues, Napa County’s lodging industry brought in the highest numbers in January, finishing the month at $20.5 million, a 2.5% increase from January 2019. Sonoma County recorded $18.2 million in revenue for January, a 0.3% uptick from a year earlier. Hotel revenue in Marin County last month was $8.4 million, a 7.3% drop from January 2019, and Solano County’s lodging sector brought in $7 million, up 6.6% from a year ago.
Napa County’s occupancy rate in January was 54.8%, down 1.2% compared with a year earlier but unchanged from December 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $240.85, up 3.6% from January 2019.
Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in January was 60.6%, down 0.9% from a year earlier. The average daily rate last month was $146, up 0.4% from January 2019.
The occupancy rate in Marin County last month was 59.7%, a 9.8% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $180.05, up 2.7% from January 2019.
Solano County’s occupancy rate in January was 57.4%, down 2.8% from a year earlier. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $91.49, up 3.2% from January 2019.
STR’s figures came from a survey of 18,504 rooms, representing a median average of 81.15% of total lodging in the four-county region.
