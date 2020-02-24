Where math meets real-world money: Over 800 North Bay students attend 2nd JA Finance Park

F or two weeks beginning on Feb. 11, Saralee & Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds bustled with middle and high school students engaged in the hands-on phase of a financial literacy program called JA Finance Park.

They came there after 13 required in-class lessons in saving and investing, budgeting, tracking income and expenses and related topics to test their knowledge through a variety of everyday financial scenarios. With an iPad in hand and a avatar with an individual case history, they spent a day putting their book learning to practical use.

Using identities that include job title, marital status, number of children, income, existing savings, and outstanding debt, the students — aided by trained volunteers — visit various business kiosks and dynamic storefronts to explore their options. They must purchase items to meet their families’ needs, such as insurance, clothing, transportation, housing, groceries, and child care, without spending more than they earn.

Underwritten by Luther Burbank Corporation Foundation in collaboration with Junior Achievement of Northern California, the second annual local version of this financial education event was staffed by 42 Luther Burbank Savings employees and 62 volunteers from service organizations and businesses in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Eight other financial institutions sent volunteers, with the largest numbers coming from Bank of Marin, Westamerica Bank, Umpqua Bank and Chase.

Nearly 800 students from 19 schools participated in what the organizers said is intended to be a course in money management and decision-making skills that will last a lifetime.

Prominent in the volunteer cadre were Luther Burbank Savings CEO Simone Lagomarsino and Chairman Vic Trione.

“We in the banking industry are thrilled to participate because we believe educating our young people about savings, credit cards, how to budget is so important. It empowers them as they mature,” Lagomarsino said. “In these interactions, they see the results of their decisions immediately. One girl told me, ‘I didn’t realize how many different things we have to account for; I didn’t realize how much everything costs!’”

Trione, who has been involved with Junior Achievement for 25 years, said the goal is to be able to extend the mobile Finance Park program throughout Northern California and to operate all year long; he is involved in continuing fundraising to make this happen.

“These kiosks were loaded on double-wide trailers and brought from the JA in Oregon for us to use. In the future, I want these displays to have the names of Santa Rosa auto dealers and our own Bay Area Realtors on them,” Trione said.

Kathie Blanchette, vice president of Education for Junior Achievement of Northern California, concurred.

“We partner with over 300 school districts across 26 counties, serving 90,000 students,” Blanchette said. “If we had our own set of traveling exhibits, we could enhance financial education for so many more young people each year. I have teachers in Santa Clara, Fresno, Stockton and more, who are using the classroom program and would benefit from this unique interactive event.”

People’s biggest criticism of public education is that it doesn’t teach enough about finances and actual things that we’re going to need and use. Brandon Buchanan, student

Brandon Buchanan and Tiana Wilson are Windsor High School juniors who attended JA Finance Park during its second week. They both said that the “frontloading” of information before they arrived was vital, especially becoming familiar with terms like “equity,” “liquidity” and “NMI” (net monthly income).