Where math meets real-world money: Over 800 North Bay students attend 2nd JA Finance Park

JENNIE ORVINO
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 24, 2020, 2:37PM
JA Finance Park by the numbers

Of the students who attended from Feb. 11-20:

  • 95% said they felt more inspired to continue their education and plan for greater career opportunities.
  • 94% said that JA Finance Park showed them the connection between math and the real world.
  • 86% felt that they would be able to balance a budget as an adult.
  • 86% said they now understand the importance of paying themselves first.
  • 95 iPad tablets of 150 Junior Achievement provided were in use daily.

See more survey results and student comments.

F or two weeks beginning on Feb. 11, Saralee & Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds bustled with middle and high school students engaged in the hands-on phase of a financial literacy program called JA Finance Park.

They came there after 13 required in-class lessons in saving and investing, budgeting, tracking income and expenses and related topics to test their knowledge through a variety of everyday financial scenarios. With an iPad in hand and a avatar with an individual case history, they spent a day putting their book learning to practical use.

Using identities that include job title, marital status, number of children, income, existing savings, and outstanding debt, the students — aided by trained volunteers — visit various business kiosks and dynamic storefronts to explore their options. They must purchase items to meet their families’ needs, such as insurance, clothing, transportation, housing, groceries, and child care, without spending more than they earn.

Underwritten by Luther Burbank Corporation Foundation in collaboration with Junior Achievement of Northern California, the second annual local version of this financial education event was staffed by 42 Luther Burbank Savings employees and 62 volunteers from service organizations and businesses in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Eight other financial institutions sent volunteers, with the largest numbers coming from Bank of Marin, Westamerica Bank, Umpqua Bank and Chase.

Nearly 800 students from 19 schools participated in what the organizers said is intended to be a course in money management and decision-making skills that will last a lifetime.

Prominent in the volunteer cadre were Luther Burbank Savings CEO Simone Lagomarsino and Chairman Vic Trione.

“We in the banking industry are thrilled to participate because we believe educating our young people about savings, credit cards, how to budget is so important. It empowers them as they mature,” Lagomarsino said. “In these interactions, they see the results of their decisions immediately. One girl told me, ‘I didn’t realize how many different things we have to account for; I didn’t realize how much everything costs!’”

Trione, who has been involved with Junior Achievement for 25 years, said the goal is to be able to extend the mobile Finance Park program throughout Northern California and to operate all year long; he is involved in continuing fundraising to make this happen.

“These kiosks were loaded on double-wide trailers and brought from the JA in Oregon for us to use. In the future, I want these displays to have the names of Santa Rosa auto dealers and our own Bay Area Realtors on them,” Trione said.

Kathie Blanchette, vice president of Education for Junior Achievement of Northern California, concurred.

“We partner with over 300 school districts across 26 counties, serving 90,000 students,” Blanchette said. “If we had our own set of traveling exhibits, we could enhance financial education for so many more young people each year. I have teachers in Santa Clara, Fresno, Stockton and more, who are using the classroom program and would benefit from this unique interactive event.”

People’s biggest criticism of public education is that it doesn’t teach enough about finances and actual things that we’re going to need and use.Brandon Buchanan, student

Brandon Buchanan and Tiana Wilson are Windsor High School juniors who attended JA Finance Park during its second week. They both said that the “frontloading” of information before they arrived was vital, especially becoming familiar with terms like “equity,” “liquidity” and “NMI” (net monthly income).

“If you know the language, you can pay more attention to the fine details, and consider what you need in your life,” Buchanan said. “We had to think critically; life is so complex. There are all these categories and you have to plan for the unexpected.”

Wilson said what she learned could be helpful in considering a career in event coordination.

“I’m a planner,” she said. “In fact, I want to be an event and wedding planner. But what I didn’t know about, for instance, was insurance. Or, when one of our volunteer leaders at the Walmart booth talked about budgeting for shoes for his three kids; they can be $60 or more. It was really helpful to hear his personal experience. It made me realize how something that small can add up. I have five sisters, and wow, all those shoes my parents had to buy!”

The students used words like “enlightening” and “valuable” to describe the time spent in the entire JA Finance Park program.

“People’s biggest criticism of public education is that it doesn’t teach enough about finances and actual things that we’re going to need and use,” Buchanan said. “We learn history, and about civil wars and such, but that doesn’t pertain to modern life. It’s a unique experience being here and learning things that are going to help us in the future. It a really cool experience that not many other people get to have.”

The JA Finance Park Curriculum and the JA Finance Park Mobile are free of charge to schools. Teachers have found the materials can be incorporated into math classes, economics and business classes because the materials have considerable range and flexibility.

Schools interested in participating or businesses interesting in donating should contact Kathie Blanchette, Junior Achievement of Northern California, 925-465-1068, kblanchette@janorcal.org.

