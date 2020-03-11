Why Sacramento's River City Bank picked North Bay veteran Jim Kimball to expand into region

Recently appointed executive vice president and market president of River City Bank for the North Bay region, Jim Kimball has hit the ground running to develop an expansion plan designed to establish the bank’s presence in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

River City Bank is the largest, independent and locally owned bank in the Sacramento area and has been expanding rapidly into the Bay Area over the past 10 years. Kimball came to River City Bank (OTC: RCBC) after serving as chief operating officer of Bank of Marin. His background also includes serving as a banking executive in the North Bay with Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

“People want to know that we understand their business and feel confident that we can take care of their financial needs,” Kimball said. “We want to be here and go the extra mile. Timing is critically important. We will be responsive so clients know we are nimble and will stay with them in good times and when things are not so great.”

His first goal is to put together a team of local employees with commercial banking experience large enough to have the critical mass needed to make an impact in the North Bay, including those who care about building and rebuilding local economies. He will also determine the best locations to establish offices in the region, likely first to be in Sonoma County.

Our prime focus areas will depend on the expertise of those we hire and our affiliations with organizations such as the (North Bay) Food Industry Group, while aligning the buy-local movement that communities in the North Bay have embraced. Jim Kimball

CEO Steve Fleming, previously CEO of National Bank of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa, said the North Bay expansion is off to a good start.

“Jim is a highly accomplished commercial banker who knows key people in the region,” Fleming said. “For us, it’s all about providing excellent customer experiences. Satisfied customers come back for more and refer their friends. It is also about finding the right leader which I think we have done with Jim Kimball. We are always striving to be the first to respond when it comes to providing solutions with the highest quality service, great pricing and efficiency. This is Jim’s challenge, and we are confident he can do it.”

Kimball was no stranger to River City’s senior management. His career, and that of Fleming, overlapped while both were with Bank of America. In addition, Kimball and River City board member Gary Orr were colleagues as executives at Wells Fargo Bank. When Santa Rosa resident and board Chairman Shawn Devlin raised the topic of expanding River City’s operations into the three western counties in the North Bay, Orr said, “I know a guy who would be right for the job.”

It was like a reunion with old friends.

“Steve and I talked about the bank’s future and he showed me an outline of his top-of-mind ideas for how growth could be achieved,” Orr said. “He and the board set a goal of establishing a foothold in three new counties and gave me the freedom to pick who I want and to develop a strategic plan to help get us there. My initial plan is to start with an office in Sonoma County and then consider other opportunities.”