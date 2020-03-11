Subscribe

Why Sacramento's River City Bank picked North Bay veteran Jim Kimball to expand into region

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 11, 2020, 10:13AM
Recently appointed executive vice president and market president of River City Bank for the North Bay region, Jim Kimball has hit the ground running to develop an expansion plan designed to establish the bank’s presence in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

River City Bank is the largest, independent and locally owned bank in the Sacramento area and has been expanding rapidly into the Bay Area over the past 10 years. Kimball came to River City Bank (OTC: RCBC) after serving as chief operating officer of Bank of Marin. His background also includes serving as a banking executive in the North Bay with Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

“People want to know that we understand their business and feel confident that we can take care of their financial needs,” Kimball said. “We want to be here and go the extra mile. Timing is critically important. We will be responsive so clients know we are nimble and will stay with them in good times and when things are not so great.”

His first goal is to put together a team of local employees with commercial banking experience large enough to have the critical mass needed to make an impact in the North Bay, including those who care about building and rebuilding local economies. He will also determine the best locations to establish offices in the region, likely first to be in Sonoma County.

Our prime focus areas will depend on the expertise of those we hire and our affiliations with organizations such as the (North Bay) Food Industry Group, while aligning the buy-local movement that communities in the North Bay have embraced.Jim Kimball

CEO Steve Fleming, previously CEO of National Bank of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa, said the North Bay expansion is off to a good start.

“Jim is a highly accomplished commercial banker who knows key people in the region,” Fleming said. “For us, it’s all about providing excellent customer experiences. Satisfied customers come back for more and refer their friends. It is also about finding the right leader which I think we have done with Jim Kimball. We are always striving to be the first to respond when it comes to providing solutions with the highest quality service, great pricing and efficiency. This is Jim’s challenge, and we are confident he can do it.”

Kimball was no stranger to River City’s senior management. His career, and that of Fleming, overlapped while both were with Bank of America. In addition, Kimball and River City board member Gary Orr were colleagues as executives at Wells Fargo Bank. When Santa Rosa resident and board Chairman Shawn Devlin raised the topic of expanding River City’s operations into the three western counties in the North Bay, Orr said, “I know a guy who would be right for the job.”

It was like a reunion with old friends.

“Steve and I talked about the bank’s future and he showed me an outline of his top-of-mind ideas for how growth could be achieved,” Orr said. “He and the board set a goal of establishing a foothold in three new counties and gave me the freedom to pick who I want and to develop a strategic plan to help get us there. My initial plan is to start with an office in Sonoma County and then consider other opportunities.”

Kimball believes he and his team will be able to gain traction in the North Bay, given River City’s five-year compounded 20% annual loan growth record, compared with an industry average of 3% to 4% for banks similar in size. River City has also received two outstanding ratings: the Bauer Financial five-star “superior” rating and Veribanc’s highest three-star “green” rating, the most preferred and favorable category.

With assets over $2.5 billion, River City Bank reported net income of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter and a record $25.3 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019. On Jan. 29, the board of directors approved an increase to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.28 per common share to $0.30 per common share.

“What also impressed me was River City’s stellar loan portfolio as a credit underwriter,” Kimball said. “My style is to get out in front of the desk to connect, interact and get to know people. I want us to grow business we can sustain long-term. We’re also eager to get capital into Sonoma County and the region so businesses and homeowners can rebuild. I will be calling on the entire North Bay in the weeks and months ahead to see how we can help. We are a community bank that is also doing well in both rural and urban/metro markets.”

Kimball’s more than 30 years of experience with banks such as Bank of American and Wells Fargo gave him a solid understanding of the dominant force these institutions represent in the North Bay.

“These bank’s stereotypical client aligns well with River City and we also have the ability to do business with large and small clients,” Kimball said. “For us, a key objective is to focus on middle market commercial banking clients with business needs we can get behind.”

He said River City Bank has a competitive advantage when it comes to commercial and industrial loans.

“We also have geographic diversity and serve a number of industries, such as manufacturing, food and beverage, as well as agriculture. Our prime focus areas will depend on the expertise of those we hire and our affiliations with organizations such as the (North Bay) Food Industry Group (FIG), while aligning the buy-local movement that communities in the North Bay have embraced,” Kimball said.

During 2020, Kimball said he will be talking to a lot of people and determining when to bring the right ones aboard — beginning before and continuing after the second quarter — without being hurried.

“I will present a strategic plan to our board in March, along with making sure candidates will be a good fit. Our priority is to find local people, and perhaps some from outside of our area, willing to make a conscious decision to live and work here.”

He believes it is important to create a “farm” system — as in the sports world — by working closely with schools and colleges such as Sonoma State University, Santa Rosa Junior College, Dominican University of California and College of Marin.

“This is a real asset. These relationships help us build our talent base and to also train them in an internal academy while creating an environment where they will want to stay, occasionally filling gaps using free agents. You must invest in talent at the early stages of peoples’ careers, not just when you need it.”

Kimball was born into the banking industry. His mother and father were both with Bank of America for many years. He met his future wife, Sharon, when she was in first grade and he was in second. They grew up a block away from each other. She is a CPA with a practice in Petaluma. The couple has two grown children — a son who is an investment banker in San Francisco and a daughter who specializes in corporate banking at Wells Fargo Bank in Carlsbad.

After hours, he enjoys fly fishing in exotic places such as Alaska, Prince of Wales Island and Bristol Bay.

“I’ve worked in this area for many years and put together a number of great teams. Teaming with River City Bank was a good choice for me. Together we can meet and help a lot of people in an honest, caring way,” Kimball said.

