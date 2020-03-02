North Bay professionals news: Costeaux French Bakery, Cork Supply USA, St. Supery winery and more

Greg Hirson has been promoted to vice president of product for Cork Supply USA. In this new role, Hirson will focus on portfolio strategy, continue to supervise the direction of laboratory operations at the company’s facility in Benicia as well as direct quality control measurements for all products and services of Cork Supply USA and Tonnellerie O, the company’s oak cooperage.

Hirson was previously senior technical services director.

—

Ryan Stashak has been hired as director of operations for Costeaux French Bakery’s north Santa Rosa baking center.

Stashak previously held managerial roles at Abbott Laboratories, formerly Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, from 2011 to 2019. He has dual degree in business administration and computer information systems from Colorado State University and an MBA from Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics.

—

Tami Richards has been hired by St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery in Rutherford as vice president and national sales manager.

Richards replaces Susie Owen, who is retiring after nine years with St. Supéry Vineyards & Winery, the company stated.

Prior to joining St. Supéry, Richards spent almost 17 years at Republic National Distributing Company in Florida, where her last role was vice president of fine wine and luxury. She also served as the Florida educator for Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) responsible for over 600 certifications and will continue to be based out of Florida.

In addition, Elizabeth Parenteau has been hired as St. Supéry’s regional manager for the Southeast, replacing Jackie Campbell who is also retiring, the company stated. Now based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Parenteau began her career in Chicago working for fine wine distributors in downtown Chicago and then spending nine years growing Hahn’s footprint in the Southeast followed by joining Frank Family as a regional manager.

­—

Leah Zanetell has been promoted to the newly created position of guest services and sales coordinator for ZD Wines in the Napa Valley. Zanetell, formerly sales and marketing associate, has been part of the ZD Wines team for more than six years.

In addition, Brianna Brockmeyer has been promoted to marketing and web specialist. She joined ZD Wines in 2016 as the marketing coordinator and helped develop the company’s new website.

—

Betty and Andy Beckstoffer will be honored by OLE Health for their “years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community” at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28 at The Estate Yountville.

“As a grower in this valley, I hear people talk about what makes Napa Valley great – its schools, its businesses, the land, the wine and, most importantly, the people,” said Andy Beckstoffer, one of the evening’s honorees.

Tickets are $350 per person ($200 tax-deductible). Tables are $5,000 ($3,500 tax-deductible). Purchase online today at olehealth.org/salud. ¡SALUD! 2020 is sponsored by Silverado Farming Company, Bryant Estate, Dalla Valle Vineyards, Darioush Winery, Jones Family Vineyards, The Doctors Company, Adelion, and Beckstoffer Vineyards.

­—

Prema Behan, general manager of Three Sticks Wines and Head High Wines, has been appointed president of the board of directors for The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing over 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in Sonoma Valley.

Erich Bradley of Pangloss Cellars, Repris, and Sojourn Cellars was elected as vice president; Lauren Benward of Beltane Ranch, was named secretary; and Steven Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards was appointed treasurer.