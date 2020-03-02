Subscribe

North Bay professionals news: Costeaux French Bakery, Cork Supply USA, St. Supery winery and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 2, 2020, 11:21AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Greg Hirson has been promoted to vice president of product for Cork Supply USA. In this new role, Hirson will focus on portfolio strategy, continue to supervise the direction of laboratory operations at the company’s facility in Benicia as well as direct quality control measurements for all products and services of Cork Supply USA and Tonnellerie O, the company’s oak cooperage.

Hirson was previously senior technical services director.

Ryan Stashak has been hired as director of operations for Costeaux French Bakery’s north Santa Rosa baking center.

Stashak previously held managerial roles at Abbott Laboratories, formerly Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, from 2011 to 2019. He has dual degree in business administration and computer information systems from Colorado State University and an MBA from Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics.

Tami Richards has been hired by St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery in Rutherford as vice president and national sales manager.

Richards replaces Susie Owen, who is retiring after nine years with St. Supéry Vineyards & Winery, the company stated.

Prior to joining St. Supéry, Richards spent almost 17 years at Republic National Distributing Company in Florida, where her last role was vice president of fine wine and luxury. She also served as the Florida educator for Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) responsible for over 600 certifications and will continue to be based out of Florida.

In addition, Elizabeth Parenteau has been hired as St. Supéry’s regional manager for the Southeast, replacing Jackie Campbell who is also retiring, the company stated. Now based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Parenteau began her career in Chicago working for fine wine distributors in downtown Chicago and then spending nine years growing Hahn’s footprint in the Southeast followed by joining Frank Family as a regional manager.

­—

Leah Zanetell has been promoted to the newly created position of guest services and sales coordinator for ZD Wines in the Napa Valley. Zanetell, formerly sales and marketing associate, has been part of the ZD Wines team for more than six years.

In addition, Brianna Brockmeyer has been promoted to marketing and web specialist. She joined ZD Wines in 2016 as the marketing coordinator and helped develop the company’s new website.

Betty and Andy Beckstoffer will be honored by OLE Health for their “years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community” at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28 at The Estate Yountville.

“As a grower in this valley, I hear people talk about what makes Napa Valley great – its schools, its businesses, the land, the wine and, most importantly, the people,” said Andy Beckstoffer, one of the evening’s honorees.

Tickets are $350 per person ($200 tax-deductible). Tables are $5,000 ($3,500 tax-deductible). Purchase online today at olehealth.org/salud. ¡SALUD! 2020 is sponsored by Silverado Farming Company, Bryant Estate, Dalla Valle Vineyards, Darioush Winery, Jones Family Vineyards, The Doctors Company, Adelion, and Beckstoffer Vineyards.

­—

Prema Behan, general manager of Three Sticks Wines and Head High Wines, has been appointed president of the board of directors for The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing over 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in Sonoma Valley.

Erich Bradley of Pangloss Cellars, Repris, and Sojourn Cellars was elected as vice president; Lauren Benward of Beltane Ranch, was named secretary; and Steven Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards was appointed treasurer.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

New board directors elected are Justin Bain of MacArthur Place, Anne Moller-Racke of Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery and Blue Farm Wines, Tom Rouse of Landmark Vineyards, Brenae Royal of E. & J. Gallo Winery (Monte Rosso Vineyard), and Chris Sebastiani of Viansa Sonoma Winery.

­—

Nancy Otto, senior consultant with Klein and Roth Consulting, has joined Sonoma Land Trust’s board of directors. Otto brings to the board over 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations, working as staff, board member, volunteer, consultant, coach, facilitator and trainer.

Prior experience includes over 10 years with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, where she served as director of the ACLU’s Friedman First Amendment Education Project, policy associate for the National Immigration Forum, and Interim Associate Director and Development Director for several other nonprofits. The land trust began in 1976 and has protected about 50,000 acres, it stated.

­—

Kevin J. Hogan, Paul S. Castro, Stan Moore and Douglas Reilly have been appointed to the board of directors of the San Rafael-based nonprofit Whistlestop. The group promotes the independence, well-being and quality of life for older adults and people living with disabilities in Marin County.

Hogan serves as administrator at Marin Convalescent & Rehabilitation Hospital in Tiburon. Prior to Marin Convalescent & Rehabilitation Hospital, Hogan was chief operating officer at Jewish Senior Living Group, executive director at Fountaingrove Lodge, president and chief operating officer of Nazareth Health Care, Inc., executive director at Flagship Healthcare (SavaSeniorCare), and regional administrator at Pleasant Care Corporation. He has also served as administrator at North Gate Center, The Redwoods, and SunBridge Care Centers. Hogan graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies and planning, and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Dominican University of California.

Castro serves as a senior consultant with Applied Strategy Associates, specializing in executive coaching, organizational development and interim executive services. Castro graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a Bachelor of Arts in ethnic studies, and holds a Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School.

Moore is a retired attorney who practiced law for over three decades and has been involved in the nonprofit sector for more than a decade. Moore graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree, holds a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School and completed the Senior Executive Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Reilly is vice president at Lucasfilm Games where he oversees Lucasfilm’s games and interactive business. Reilly started at Lucasfilm in 2006 as a member of the business and legal affairs team and in 2012 transitioned to the interactive team. Prior to Lucasfilm, he was vice president and general counsel for over a decade at Cosmi Corporation. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts, and holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Frank Naeymi-Rad, Ph.D., has been appointed to the St. Health Hospital Foundation board of directors.

Naeymi-Rad is the chairman of the board and co-founder of Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc. He is also a director of LOF, LLC, Leap of Faith Technologies Inc. and Leap of Faith Clinic, LLC. LOF is the owner of Accelerating Informatics Innovation (Ai2).

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation 2020 board of directors includes Daphne Araujo, chair; Michelle Baggett; Stacey Bressler; Karen Cakebread; William Cary; Blakesley Chappellet; Steven Fink; Jim Gamble, treasurer; Steven Herber, M.D.; Elaine Jones, secretary; Rick Jones; Robin Lail; Carol Lindstrom; Chuck McMinn, emeritus; Glen Newhart; Carol Norfleet; Deborah S. Novack; Kathleen Patterson; Andreas Sakopoulos, M.D.; Ethan Schram, M.D.; Patrick Stotesbery, vice chairman; Bob Trinchero, emeritus; and Joe Wender.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine