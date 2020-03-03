He noted that the international trade situation also is a factor in flux these days.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus arrived after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods such as bottles last year jumped to 25%. Then in October, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced investigations on whether to levy antidumping and countervailing duties on glass containers from China after petitions were filed by a group of U.S. manufacturers, whose members are Anchor Glass Container Corporation of Tampa, Florida, and Ardagh Glass Inc. of Chicago. Such exports to this country were estimated to be $370.8 million in 2018, and margins achieved by the foreign suppliers is alleged to be 40.45%-255.68%, the agency said.