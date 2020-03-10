North Bay professionals news: Azur Associates, Redwood Credit Union, ISU Sander Jacobs Cassayre Insurance and more

Winemaker Matt Parish has joined Napa-based Azur Associates, a beverage advisory firm.

The company stated Parish has worked in a senior winemaking and production capacity at several large wine companies, including Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates and Nakedwines.com, as well as with a wide variety of wine businesses around the world through his established consulting practice.

In addition to Parish, the core Azur Associates team now includes five members: Pat DeLong, executive C-level management, strategy and finance; Ed LeMay, wholesale sales and go-to-market strategy; Lisa Goff, direct-to-consumer and brand marketing; and Dale Stratton, business intelligence, data and strategic insights.

—

Johanna Szostak has been promoted branch experience manager of Redwood Credit Union’s Mendocino Avenue location. In her new role, Szostak is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Szostak joined the credit union in 2002 and has been promoted six times in that span, moving from teller to member services and assistant branch service manager.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a certificate in management from Sonoma State University.

—

Kristina Garcia has joined the winery insurance team at ISU, Sander, Jacobs, Cassayre Insurance Services, which has offices in Napa and Santa Rosa.

Garcia began her insurance career in 2012 and has experience as a winery account specialist and lead commercial account manager specializing in all sizes of wineries.

—

Amy Ahanotu, regional vice president at Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa, has been named to the board of Conservation Corps North Bay. Ahanotu is a former Rohnert Park city councilman and was board chairman of the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce. Conservation Corps North Bay is based in San Rafael.

—

Hildegarde Heymann, enology professor in the Department of Viticulture & Enology at the University of California, Davis, is being recognized as the 2020 recipient of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture’s highest honor, the ASEV Merit Award.

She teaches courses in Sensory Evaluation of Wines, Sensometrics and Winemaking. Prior to joining UC Davis, she was a professor at the University of Missouri, where she evaluated numerous food and non-food products, including wine, meat, ice cream, cereals, juices, cat litter, soap and toothpaste.

Heymann received her master’s degree in food science in 1980 and her doctorate in agricultural and environmental chemistry in 1986 at UC Davis.