Farmed Burgundy black truffles successfully harvested in Sonoma County

Burgundy black truffles, fungus delicacies that go for $300 to $500 a pound, have been successfully harvested from a Sonoma County orchard, the first domestic harvest in the county, as well as in North America, according to the announcement by the American Truffle Company.

In December 2018, the firm harvested another “farmed” truffle variety, the Périgord black truffle, from the same Otellini Truffle Orchard in Sonoma County.

Based in San Mateo, the company was founded in 2007 by Robert Chang, managing director and chief truffle officer, and Paul Thomas, chief scientist. According to them, the North Bay is one of only a relatively few climate zones around the world suitable for the practice of farming truffles by injecting fungus into trees in “client partner” orchards.

“ATC is pioneering its technology in what are called Mediterranean climate zones found in 25 countries on four continents, as well as at three dozen locations in the U.S., including 10 partner sites in the North Bay,” Chang said. “Scientific truffle orchards have been established at Peju Province Winery (Napa County) and at Robert Sinsky Vineyard’s Carneros truffle orchard (also in Napa), to name a few regional locations.

“Our scientific efforts are also bringing this technology to higher latitudes to push the potential growing zone envelope to areas such as Great Britain, beyond those that have been considered as traditional truffle growing regions in Spain, Italy and France. This is important because climate change forecasts show that Spain, for example, may not be able to grow truffles 30 years from now.”

While Europe has been the primary source of nature’s truffles for centuries, other countries, including the U.S., are implementing carefully designed protocols to “farm” truffles.

WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD

American Truffle founders say the industry is less than a decade away from becoming firmly established in its own right, as it continues to ramp up to produce truffles in commercial quantities for professional and home chef truffle enthusiasts. Black truffles are not just a one-season product but can be harvested virtually year-round.

Today the company has client partners who own 200 acres devoted to truffle farming worldwide, a number they say will be capped at 500 acres to maintain the market and the rate of return for these high-value products.

Périgord and Burgundy black truffles are in high demand and considered by many to be the “black gold” of the gourmet market, valued at a per pound price closely equivalent to the price of an ounce of 24-carat gold in some cases. They are delicacies sought by top tier restaurateurs, renowned Michelin-rated chefs and home chefs around the globe garnering.

“The two black truffle varieties produced locally are among the most highly-prized,” said Kathleen Ludice, company spokesperson. “They command prices historically ranging from $1,200 per pound for Périgord black truffles to $500 a pound for winter Burgundy and $300 per pound for summer Burgundy truffles. Only white truffles, at nearly $1,500 per pound and up — often rising to $3,000 or $4,000 a pound — are more valuable, but the white variety has not been successfully cultivated to date.”

Historically, truffles have been “hunted” using female pigs that could detect their underground presence in secret areas of forests where they foraged.

Today naturally occurring and cultivated truffles are found with the help of specially trained dogs — that won’t eat truffles or bite fingers — but simply sniff out and locate aromatic truffles for their owners. Bill Collins with Otellini Truffle Orchard said his truffle dog, a Lagotto Pomagnolo named Rico, found the first Burgundy black truffle.