Sonoma County Latino builds fast-growing marketing firm from clients 'no one else wanted'

Read about other notable entrepreneurs in the North Bay area. Also check out these winners of the Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards .

Mustafa Tolosa, the 31-year-old founder of Healdsburg marketing firm Createsburg, is working to help other local business owners succeed. As Tolosa designs web pages, develops social media strategies, and creates commercials for businesses in Northern California and beyond, he blends his services with mentoring.

“I’ve put out educational videos, given Career Path presentations at local high schools, and advised Latino small business owners at La Luz Center and other organizations, including Santa Rosa Junior College Adult Education and Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County. (I’ve also) partnered with the Hispanic Chamber Young Professionals Network of Sonoma County,” said Tolosa.

His ability to speak Spanish and English and long-standing relationships with industrial and Latino businesses have helped him and clients achieve together.

Marcos Suárez, program manager for the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said Tolosa’s work as a professional and volunteer have helped students and businesses.

“It’s not easy to find people who are willing to donate their time to teach others. Everything that has to do with technology is expensive. But Mustafa always says yes. Whenever EDB has needed his help, he’s said, ‘Just let me know where and when,’” said Suárez.

An additional benefit of Tolosa’s work is that it makes the North Bay’s Latino community more visible. Every business Tolosa brings online showcases the North Bay’s economic and cultural diversity.

Mustafa helps people find us. With cell phones, everyone has a computer in their hands. When they want to look for a restaurant, that’s what they use. David Beatriz, owner of the Mi Pueblo restaurant chain

It began at home

Tolosa, who was born in Healdsburg, spent most of his early years north of there in Cloverdale. In eighth grade, he changed school districts to attend Healdsburg High School. He often visited his mother’s family’s ranch near Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

“My mother’s family is from the mountains in Sinaloa, which is in northwest Mexico. There’s only about four of us up here, but I grew up with 32 first cousins who I saw a lot. We’re a really tight-knit family,” said Tolosa.

At the age of 13, Tolosa started teaching himself computer programs, including Windows Movie Maker, computer languages and website technologies such as HTML and CSS. Later, he put in over 100 hours of volunteer work at Access Healdsburg, the public television station at Healdsburg High School.

While a student in Healdsburg High’s Math, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program, Tolosa taught other students the computer programs and languages he knew.

“Mustafa was really good at webpage design. He became the teacher for a particular group in MESA class. He also helped other students get to local and regional MESA competitions,” said Carolina Diaz, now a Spanish teacher at Healdsburg High School.

Diaz said Tolosa is a leader who knows how to encourage peers.

“He’s kind and humble, but not afraid to take risks,” said Diaz.

After graduation, Tolosa earned an associate’s degree in digital media at Santa Rosa Junior College. He also started taking on clients, eventually joining a Santa Rosa marketing firm when he was 24.

Going solo

Tolosa said taking the clients “no one else wanted” from ages 18 to 25 taught him a great deal.

“I started working with cannabis dispensaries, pipe shops, industrial companies, landscapers, welders, construction firms and clients who did not speak English. Everyone else was going for wineries and fancy restaurants. This worked to my advantage,” said Tolosa.