Keysight sends employee home, closes Santa Rosa campus

Keysight Technologies has sent an employee home under self-quarantine after being notified of possibly having been exposed to the coronavirus during a February cruise from San Francisco to Mexico, the company reported today. Two passengers on that same cruise have tested positive for the virus.

“(The person) is getting medical attention, following all medical guidance and is waiting for a test kit to determine their status,” said a Keysight spokeswoman.

Keysight also decided to close its Santa Rosa campus until further notice, she said.

“Employees will be working from home while the site is thoroughly cleaned prior to reopening,” the spokeswoman said, stating the decision was made “in an overabundance of caution.”

Keysight, the world’s largest electronics measurement company and a major county private employer, has eliminated employee travel to China and postponed company events requiring international travel, according to a Feb. 29 report from the Press Democrat.

The company, headquartered in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood, has been tracking the coronavirus since late January and maintaining a special information website to keep employees informed.

Keysight offices have been stocked with N95 or N99 masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers.

The company had already instituted a two-week self-quarantine for any employee who recently visited a city or country that has reported coronavirus cases.

The Press Democrat contributed to this report.