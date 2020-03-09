Subscribe

Keysight Technologies reopens Santa Rosa HQ; employee cleared of coronavirus

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 9, 2020, 11:01AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Read more business coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) reopened its Santa Rosa headquarters early Monday after cleaning the campus, especially places frequented by an employee thought to have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

The Fountaingrove facility reopened at 5 a.m. after a cleaning crew had gone over the campus following protocols for disinfecting infections diseases, focusing on the desk of the unnamed employee, common areas and the fitness center, Hamish Gray, senior vice president, said in an email.

The employee also tested negative for the virus, COVID-19, Gray said.

"The health and safety of Keysight’s employees and their families remains the company’s top priority, and as such, we will take the same actions in the future if needed," he said. "Keysight continues to monitor all locations closely, working with our local Crisis Management Teams and taking precautions as advised by local governments, the CDC and our medical director."

Keysight on Thursday announced it was closing the Santa Rosa campus. The employee had been told to self-quarantine after the person was known to have been on a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise on which two passengers tested positive for the virus.

