The daughter of a beer brewer, Kruse grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, learning about fermentation at an early age. She moved to Napa Valley at 17 to pursue a career as a winemaker. After graduating from University of California, Davis, she worked as an intern at two wineries before joining Jordan as enologist in 2006.

Grande grew up in Sonoma County but not in the wine business. While studying biology in college, she was hired to run the vineyard office for Hoot Owl Creek and Alexander Valley Vineyards. At harvest time, she quickly realized that the real action was in the vineyard and learned how to drive a forklift wearing sandals and a sundress, according to the winery.

After five years of working in the vineyards, Kruse joined Jordan as estate viticulturist and transitioned to vineyard manager during her 13 years with the company. When Jordan sold its first estate vineyard in 2012, continuing a shift toward focusing more on grower fruit, Kruse moved on to Ferrari-Carano. After eight years of working with the Carano family's grape growers, Grande returned to the Jordan family in February, working with Jordan's cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay growers.