Sonoma County's Jordan Vineyard and Winery names new CFO, vineyard team
Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley announced three women recently were named to leadership positions.
Devonna Smith is joining as chief financial officer in April, succeeding Ron Kampel, the Healdsburg-area winery announced Monday. Kampel has worked at Jordan for 24 years and has led the accounting, human resources and information technology departments since 2005. Smith had been chief financial officer and chief of staff at Chappellet Winery and Vineyard since 2013.
Maggie Kruse is promoted for the second time in 12 months to greater responsibility over how the wine is made and the grapes grown. She was promoted to winemaker last summer, becoming the winery’s second one since Tom and Sally Jordan started it in 1972.
Kruse came to Jordan in 2006 as enologist and was mentored by Jordan winemaker and winegrower Rob Davis, who retired in 2019 after his 43rd growing season.
Dana Grande in February returned to Jordan in the newly created role of grower relations manager, reporting to Kruse. Grande worked in the Jordan Estate vineyards from 1999 to 2012, before moving to Ferrari-Carano Winery to become its grower relations manager. Davis had handled that role at Jordan.
“We are pleased to have these talented women leading different departments,” said John Jordan, CEO, in the announcement, timed for International Women’s Day, March 8. “Jordan has had a high percentage of women in upper management for many years, and I’m looking forward to the new decade with the passionate team of professionals who work each day to make Jordan a success.”
Of the 10 departments at Jordan, seven are now led by women. The winery employs 86, and nearly 48% (41) are women.
Smith loves to crunch numbers and find ways to improve systems, the winery said. Born and raised in Colusa, she has lived in Napa Valley since 1988, when she married her high school sweetheart.
At Chappellet, Smith led finance, human resources, administration and IT. Previously, she was CFO and manager of administration at Napa Valley’s Long Meadow Ranch, during the time the company grew from its winemaking roots to include e-commerce, vineyards, a restaurant, a sustainable ranch, a cattle company and a real estate investment company.
Smith has been working in accounting finance and management for 30 years, working at several Wine Country public accounting firms before getting into the wine business exclusively. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Chico State University.
The daughter of a beer brewer, Kruse grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, learning about fermentation at an early age. She moved to Napa Valley at 17 to pursue a career as a winemaker. After graduating from University of California, Davis, she worked as an intern at two wineries before joining Jordan as enologist in 2006.
Grande grew up in Sonoma County but not in the wine business. While studying biology in college, she was hired to run the vineyard office for Hoot Owl Creek and Alexander Valley Vineyards. At harvest time, she quickly realized that the real action was in the vineyard and learned how to drive a forklift wearing sandals and a sundress, according to the winery.
After five years of working in the vineyards, Kruse joined Jordan as estate viticulturist and transitioned to vineyard manager during her 13 years with the company. When Jordan sold its first estate vineyard in 2012, continuing a shift toward focusing more on grower fruit, Kruse moved on to Ferrari-Carano.
After eight years of working with the Carano family’s grape growers, Grande returned to the Jordan family in February, working with Jordan’s cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay growers.
The Cypress Group conducted the candidate search for Jordan’s new CFO.