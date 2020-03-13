Temporarily shutting or going online, North Bay colleges, universities take varying steps to stem coronavirus spread

Colleges and universities around the North Bay join California schools at various levels in closing their campuses and moving classes online, following the governor’s recommendations against meetings large and small to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Touro University of California, a graduate studies institution on with about 1,400 students mostly in medical fields, late Thursday afternoon announced it will move its education to remote learning from Sunday, March 15, through April 20, and campus events are cancelled or being moved online during that time. The campus on Vallejo’s Mare Island doesn’t have any cases, but the institution is taking the step to limit any possible spread of the COVID-19 virus through in-person education.

“This is a continuously evolving situation and we are responding with an abundance of caution in transition to remote teaching and learning strategies,” said Mary Sweitzer, provost and chief academic officer in a message to students, faculty and staff. “The policies we are adopting are based on ongoing consultation with leaders in public health and higher education. We are implementing these policies to address the anxiety the public is feeling and to reduce the number of large crowds present on campus, per the social distance guidance we have received.”

Student labs are being replaced with equivalent “remote experiences,” wherever possible. Clinical rotations for the medical students will continue as long as the places where they have been working is still allowing them to do so, according to the university. But the university said it will limit student care of known or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Mendocino College late Thursday announced it wouldn’t cancel classes or suspend campus operations at this time, but is moving as much of the courses and student services online as possible.

“To be clear, we are not moving all classes and services online at this time,” the community college wrote in a posted message to students. “For now, we are planning for that future possibility with the understanding that any change to our status could come very quickly. Students should attend class (unless they are sick) so they can hear from their instructors about how this will be facilitated and whether it is appropriate for their class(es).”

On Wednesday, the chancellor’s office of California Community Colleges issued guidance for the campuses in the state on how to request emergency temporary allowances for distance-education from requirements under California’s Title 5, Section 55206, and federal Higher Education Act’s Title 4 for in-person instructor-student interaction. On March 4, the accreditation organization of community and junior colleges in western states advised the schools that it would abide by such temporary allowances under the accreditation.

Mendocino College noted that Mendocino and Lake counties currently have no confirmed COVID-19 cases. The institution also is not holding events of over 250 people, in keeping with state and county public health advisories.

Similarly, College of Marin, which has roughly 11,000 students at its Kentfield campus and about 2,000 at the Indian Valley campus, is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We’re still taking the lead from our local public health department, which as of this morning is still not recommending school closures unless you’ve got a case on campus,” said Nicole Cruz, director of marketing and communications.

But the college is following the local recommendation to not hold large events, so it is professional learning day and mini medical campus, which typically brings about 600 people with challenged health for screenings, the kind of people the public health protective measures seek to protect, Cruz said.

Dominican University of California in San Rafael plans to spend March 16-17 getting ready for classes to be conducted online, with classes moving largely into the virtual world starting March 18.

On Thursday, Santa Rosa Junior College suspended classes through the weekend, according to The Press Democrat.

Sonoma State University on Wednesday suspended classes through the weekend and plans to shift to distance learning systems for classes after spring break next week, according to the Santa Rosa newspaper.

Napa Valley College on Wednesday said it was following federal and state guidelines for mass gatherings but had no updates for future plans as of Thursday afternoon.