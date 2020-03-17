New Napa, Sonoma data reveals early impact of coronavirus on tourism industry

Hotel occupancy figures for early March reveal the first hard data available as to how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Napa and Sonoma counties’ tourism industry. Napa County’s occupancy rate was down nearly 12% compared to a year earlier, while Sonoma County was down about 5%, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.

“Sonoma County was on track for a stellar winter and early spring,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. ”Our hotels were seeing not only solid leisure travel, but had a robust pipeline of group business in the books.”

The county’s hotel data for the week of March 1-7 showed occupancy was down 5.6%, or 66.7% compared to a year earlier; average daily rate was $151.67, down 0.4%; and revenue per available room was $101.22, down 6% from a year ago.

“We are working with our lodging properties to ensure they have the most updated information possible so they are able to determine the best path forward,” Vecchio said. “We have daily calls with members of the Sonoma County Health Department as well as representatives from area hospitals, education, public services and economic development organizations to ensure we are all working in alignment with the mandates and recommendations provided.”

Hotel occupancy in Napa County for the week of March 1-7 was down 11.8%, or 58% occupancy compared to a year ago; the average daily rate was $277.38, up 2.7%, while overall revenue per available room was down 9.5%, or $161.

“We expect group meetings and business travel cancellation trends to continue in the coming weeks and months as businesses nationwide curb nonessential travel,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “For the travel and hospitality industry, the safety of the traveling public, our guests and our employees is our top priority. We are in daily contact with public health authorities and are acting on the most up-to-date information on the evolving coronavirus situation.”

Visit California, a nonprofit organization tasked with driving domestic and international visitation to the state, reported on March 6 that, according to an industry analysis released the same day, the economic impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry is expected to bottom out in the next five to six months, then begin to rebound around the first quarter of 2021.

Both Napa and Sonoma counties’ tourism agencies report working closely with Visit California, San Francisco Travel and the U.S. Travel Association to monitor travel patterns as COVID-19’s impact continues to unfold.

Staff Writer Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.