Sonoma County 'shelter in place' order leaves coronavirus test products maker seeking exemption

With a "shelter in place" lockdown declared in Sonoma County to start tonight at midnight, Petaluma-based Labcon North America, a key manufacturer of laboratory products now in high demand for COVID-19 test kits, has yet to be included among the list of "essential businesses" that will be allowed to remain open.

“We make disposable labware products, including plastic test tubes for the transfer of medical liquids used to gather and transport swab samples from those suspected of contracting the COVID-19 to labs for analysis,” said Jim Happ, Labcon CEO. “I’ve checked online and have not seen any guidelines for firms in Sonoma County seeking to apply for an essential industry exemption.”

With the county’s shelter-in-place order affecting the business sector and nonessential commercial firms, Labcon’s inventory of finished products will only last about two to three weeks, according to Happ.

“What happens to our ability to supply our products after a month, while those conducting tests on thousands of people and performing scientific research here at home and globally by those who need these vital components to assist them in fighting this virus,” he said.

Happ said the company’s supply of plastics, metals and other raw materials could last up to a month. Tirm continues to fulfill demand for test tubes and more than 1,300 other products by labs across the U.S. and in 57 countries totaling more than a billion products every year.

Five percent of Labcon’s output stays in California, and 55% to 65% is sold within the U.S. This week, 20 pallets of its products are scheduled to ship to South Korea, 20 pallets to Europe and 15-20 pallets to Taiwan. Japan is another major customer that prefers to buy from the U.S., since it has reservations about the quality of goods coming from Asia, Happ said.

He noted that 98% of Labcon’s products move by surface transport within the states, meaning that trucks and drivers are required to implement the company’s distribution process. They should be considered as essential business personnel during the coronavirus outbreak, Happ said.

Shipping containers are also in short supply, further complicating the problem of getting medical supplies to foreign countries.

With 220 highly trained employees, Labcon produces 6 million parts or units per day, aided by 100 robotic machines. The company operates 24/7 with three shifts around the clock. While a majority of these workers are critical to maintain production, Happ said the company could conceivably function with 20% fewer employees, but only on a temporary basis.

“We can’t run this company without people and are taking steps to ensure their safety." he said. "They all wear special smocks, masks and gloves. However, while we continue to implement a social-distance policy throughout our plant, how do you quickly relocate machinery weighing 20,000 pounds or more to maintain staff separation? Our people also carpool and eat meals together, and we ask them to frequently wash their hands while at work.”

He said if forced to lock down Labcon’s plant and cease operations, it could take weeks to ramp up again.

“I’m checking with others in our industry and partners in Ohio and Texas about how to maintain continuity of operations, but no one at the county or state level has reached out to us with information or a plan designed to keep our doors open," Happ said. "In addition to providing test tubes for COVID-19 kits, our products also supply hospitals and clinics taking care of all types of patient needs, including those with the coronavirus. We continue to balance the need for employee safety while keeping up with demand for existing products.”

Labcon products are being used at MIGAL Research Institute in Israel, where scientists are working on a vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19. It is hoped to be ready within weeks. Labcon posted a photo of the Israeli research team on its website along with this statement.

Founded in 1959, privately held Labcon has a medical-device manufacturing license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition to test tubes, Labcon product lines include other Earth Friendly labware, Zap aerosol filter pipet tips, SuperClear centrifuge tubes and Eclipse pipet tips.