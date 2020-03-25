California Wine Country hotel occupancy continues to fall since coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures

Hotel occupancy rates last week continued to drop compared to a year ago across Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties.

The year-over-year figures for March 15-21 further reveal the stark impact COVID-19 is taking on the hospitality industry, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm.

Hotel occupancy declines for last week were steepest in Napa County, down nearly 80%, while Solano County dropped the least, off by 36%, according to the new data.

STR reported that nationwide the top three markets taking the biggest hit in the hospitality industry was led by the San Francisco/San Mateo market, followed by New York City and New Orleans.

“(Revenue per average room) decreases are at unprecedented levels — worse than those seen during 9/11 and the financial crisis,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Seven of 10 rooms were empty around the country. That average is staggering on its own, but it’s tougher to process when you consider that occupancy will likely fall further.”

In Sonoma County, the occupancy rate for the week ending March 21 was 33.3%, down 53% from a year before. The average daily rate was $125.56, down 17.7%, and revenue per available room was $41.76, down 61.3%.

Year-over-year occupancy for the third week of March in Napa County was 13.3%, down 79.7% from 12 months before. The average daily rate was $181.84, a decline of 36.1%, and revenue per available room was $24.12, down 87%.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy for March 15-21 was 26.2%, down 67.9% from the same period last year. Average daily rate was $125.10, down 30.2%, while revenue per available room was $32.72, down 77.6%.

Hotel data for Solano County for the week ending March 21 showed an occupancy rate of 47.3%, down 36.1% from a year ago. The average daily rate was $89.65, down 8.6%, and revenue per available room was $42.37, down 41.6%.