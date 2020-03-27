North Bay unemployment drops in February, prior to coronavirus shutdowns

Unless you had a crystal ball, there would be no way to predict how the job market would be turned upside down.

The unemployment figures out today from the California Employment Development Department provide a glimpse at more uplifting times, back in February, when the state held at a record 3.9% unemployment and COVID-19 hadn’t yet infected the economy.

Last month’s unemployment rates are in stark contrast to the news yesterday from the federal Labor Department that a record 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — the biggest jump in new jobless claims in history, surpassing the record of 695,000 set in 1982. Economists expect to see a massive spike in unemployment that could result in over 40 million Americans losing their jobs by April, according to multiple reports.

Friday’s figures were compiled from survey data taken the week of February 12, according to the EDD. Data for the survey week including March 12 is scheduled for release on April 17.

Marin County’s unemployment rate in February was 2.3%, down from 2.4% in January, the lowest in the North Bay area. Sonoma County followed at 2.8%, and Napa County reported an unemployment rate of 3.2%. Solano County’s unemployment rate in February was 3.9%, and Mendocino County’s figure was 4.7%. Lake County reported 5.8%, unemployment for February.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.3% in February, down from a revised 2.4% in January, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period. The county added jobs in construction; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.2% in February, down from a revised 3.5% in January, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.4%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period. Jobs were added in government; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.8% in February, down from a revised 2.9% in January, and below the year-ago estimate of 3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; professional and business services; construction and manufacturing. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities, and trade, transportation and utilities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.9% in February, down from a revised 4% in January, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in construction; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Fewer jobs were available in government and trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County in February was 4.7%, down from 4.8% in January.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, information services, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government, and mining and logging.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in February was 5.8%, down 6% from January.

The county added jobs in government, and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality.