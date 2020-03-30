Sonoma County airport flies high in February, before the coronavirus lockdowns

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on Monday reported a 36% climb in passengers serviced in February compared to a year ago, but that was before the full effect of the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption of air travel landed in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The total of 37,228 passengers served were gathered before Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17 issued a shelter-in-place order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The mandate essentially put the brakes on air travel for the Santa Rosa airport.

In the last week alone, passenger counts tumbled to all-time lows after a year that began with record-breaking traffic, according to The Press Democrat.

For February, of the three commercial carriers flying into the regional airport, Alaska Airlines had the biggest year-over-year gain in passengers, up nearly 30%. The carrier last month flew 26.7% more passengers than in February 2019. Alaska’s load factor — the measure of how full its aircraft were on average — was 82%, up 2.5% from a year earlier.

American Airlines carried 5,565 passengers through Santa Rosa in February, compared with 2,912 a year earlier. American’s load factor was 77% in February, down nearly 5% from February 2019.

United Airlines in February served 4,180 passengers via Sonoma County, compared with 1,417 in February 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 195%. The carrier’s load factor last month was 73%, compared with 59% a year earlier.

Sun Country Airlines, which for the past several years has linked Sonoma County on a seasonal basis to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas, did not renew its contract this year.