North Bay health care workers face their own stress in coronavirus crisis

H ow are health care professionals coping psychologically as they work day in and day out trying to heal those who are critically ill with the new coronavirus?

“Right now, it’s really a situation of heightened stress,” said Terri Dente, regional chief mission integration officer for the Northern California region of St. Joseph Health, which in the North Bay include Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. “People are faced with fears about their own health and their loved ones. What are they doing to their loved ones when they come home? Are they bringing germs?”

Those who are drawn to a career in health care typically want to take care of others, Dente noted. But there’s a lot of fear to contend with in this COVID-19 crisis.

“They have no control, and it’s impacting everyone,” she said. “We’re living in unprecedented times. This is the biggest thing we’ve dealt with probably in our lifetime, and we don’t really have a frame of reference or life experience.”

Dente said she believes the fear and anxiety around the new coronavirus is worse than the fires the North Bay has endured over the past two falls. She is not alone.

“We’re all feeling re-traumatized,” said Raymond Dougherty, director of spiritual care at Kaiser Permanente, Marin-Sonoma service area. Kaiser has two hospitals in the region: Santa Rosa Medical Center and San Rafael Medical Center. “People are just getting back into their homes, and there is that gratitude, but now here we are again with this new trauma, the COVID-19 crisis.”

Emotions running on high

Dougherty recounted a recent talk with a Kaiser employee who had just returned to work after being out on leave due to a loss in her family.

“She really wanted to come back but probably came back too early for her (grieving) process,” Dougherty said. “A couple of hours into her shift she started to feel grief coming in waves. I came by and she was able to shed some tears and talk to me about her loss and fears around the (coronavirus) crisis that we’re in now.”

After about 15 minutes of talking and doing some breathing exercises, the employee felt she could finish her shift and went back to work, he said.

Dougherty recalled another instance when he ran into a senior leader in the stairwell who told him she was emotionally and mentally exhausted. She knew she needed to exercise but felt too tired, he said.

“Once you exercise, it helps the emotional and mental pieces,” Dougherty said, noting that unlike during the fires, at least in this crisis it’s still possible to go outside and take a walk.

“There are so many layers of commonality and experience and everyone is facing this,” said Annemarie Brown, director of communications and grants development at Santa Rosa Community Health, which employs about 500 people. “And as health care workers, there are multiple additional stressing factors, such as the shift to caring for patients in a tele-environment when that interaction is so dependent on touch, body signals and things like that. That’s an additional performance challenge, service challenge and technical challenge.”

A high-touch profession

Social distancing doesn’t come naturally for people, but for health care professionals, being physically close to one another — especially patients — is a critical part of the job. But limited supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) only exacerbate their own anxieties about contracting, or being carriers, of COVID-19, according to multiple reports.