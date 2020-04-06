Subscribe

North Bay health care workers face their own stress in coronavirus crisis

CHERYL SARFATY
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 6, 2020, 10:09AM
H ow are health care professionals coping psychologically as they work day in and day out trying to heal those who are critically ill with the new coronavirus?

“Right now, it’s really a situation of heightened stress,” said Terri Dente, regional chief mission integration officer for the Northern California region of St. Joseph Health, which in the North Bay include Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. “People are faced with fears about their own health and their loved ones. What are they doing to their loved ones when they come home? Are they bringing germs?”

Those who are drawn to a career in health care typically want to take care of others, Dente noted. But there’s a lot of fear to contend with in this COVID-19 crisis.

“They have no control, and it’s impacting everyone,” she said. “We’re living in unprecedented times. This is the biggest thing we’ve dealt with probably in our lifetime, and we don’t really have a frame of reference or life experience.”

Dente said she believes the fear and anxiety around the new coronavirus is worse than the fires the North Bay has endured over the past two falls. She is not alone.

“We’re all feeling re-traumatized,” said Raymond Dougherty, director of spiritual care at Kaiser Permanente, Marin-Sonoma service area. Kaiser has two hospitals in the region: Santa Rosa Medical Center and San Rafael Medical Center. “People are just getting back into their homes, and there is that gratitude, but now here we are again with this new trauma, the COVID-19 crisis.”

Emotions running on high

Dougherty recounted a recent talk with a Kaiser employee who had just returned to work after being out on leave due to a loss in her family.

“She really wanted to come back but probably came back too early for her (grieving) process,” Dougherty said. “A couple of hours into her shift she started to feel grief coming in waves. I came by and she was able to shed some tears and talk to me about her loss and fears around the (coronavirus) crisis that we’re in now.”

After about 15 minutes of talking and doing some breathing exercises, the employee felt she could finish her shift and went back to work, he said.

Dougherty recalled another instance when he ran into a senior leader in the stairwell who told him she was emotionally and mentally exhausted. She knew she needed to exercise but felt too tired, he said.

“Once you exercise, it helps the emotional and mental pieces,” Dougherty said, noting that unlike during the fires, at least in this crisis it’s still possible to go outside and take a walk.

“There are so many layers of commonality and experience and everyone is facing this,” said Annemarie Brown, director of communications and grants development at Santa Rosa Community Health, which employs about 500 people. “And as health care workers, there are multiple additional stressing factors, such as the shift to caring for patients in a tele-environment when that interaction is so dependent on touch, body signals and things like that. That’s an additional performance challenge, service challenge and technical challenge.”

A high-touch profession

Social distancing doesn’t come naturally for people, but for health care professionals, being physically close to one another — especially patients — is a critical part of the job. But limited supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) only exacerbate their own anxieties about contracting, or being carriers, of COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

At the very least, staying 6 feet apart makes life trickier for staff outside of the critical care units.

“It’s easy to say and harder to do,” Dente said, explaining that all health care staff and managers have daily huddles. “Everybody is trying to adhere to the social distancing, and I think everybody is getting better at it as we go along. If you’re not used to it, then you need to practice.”

“My very wise 87-year-old mother said we should be calling this physically distancing, not social distancing,” Dougherty said. “We can still stay connected socially and stay physically apart.”

Different work realities

As the novel coronavirus transitioned from world news to our own backyard, health care workers began to grapple with their new reality.

“We did have a couple of days of more people calling in sick than we would normally anticipate, and it was probably out of some concern,” Brown said, adding that anxieties began to level off once Santa Rosa Community Health had its systems and precautions in place.

But then as COVID-19 began to have a wider impact, the employees had new concerns.

“Frankly, many of our staff have family members who do not have work right now,” Brown said. “So now everyone is showing up to work their hours because they’re in a role where they’re taking care of their families.”

At OLE Health in Napa, behavioral health director Jamie Bongiovi said her team has been staying in close touch.

“Our behavioral health providers and care coordinators were relieved when they were told they can work from home in order to follow social distancing and working remotely guidelines,” Bongiovi said. “This option for some of our workers definitely decreases anxiety and improves our ability to provide social distancing.”

Other ways they’re working to keep calm include daily short-breathing exercises, she said. And frequent updates from OLE’s executive leadership team “has really helped to minimize anxiety, especially anticipatory anxiety” among the facility’s more than 260 employees.

Dan Peterson, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said only essential staff is at the hospital and everyone else is working remotely. The Santa Rosa facility is one of four Sutter Health hospitals in the North Bay area. The others are Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Health Lakeside in Lakeport, and Sutter Solano Medical Center.

“We know that the current environment, which includes added precautions to maintain safe care for patients and providers, can be overwhelming or stressful for our employees, especially as they may face additional challenges in their lives outside of work,” Peterson said. One of the ways Sutter is helping its employees is by providing family resources, including how to talk to kids about COVID-19 and assisting with finding child care options. “Sutter’s care teams are working hard each day, and we want to ensure our staff are cared for and feel supported as they respond to this crisis.”

Virtual gatherings

Sometime soon, you may hear loud music coming from Santa Rosa Community Health.

“We’re going to do a virtual dance party,” Brown said, explaining the plan is to poll site leaders for their favorite song, pick one, and then set a time when everybody gets up and dances. “We want to have that moment because when we move our bodies, we know it releases stress.”

Humor is also alive and well among health care workers.

“One of my colleague friends said she’s on a texting group and they were all laughing about how they’re going to see each other’s real hair color at the end of this,” Dente said, referring to the fact that hair salons are closed under the lockdown.

Eventually, the stress of this pandemic will subside, but in the meantime, the health care workers are here to serve and will forge ahead, Brown said.

“That teamwork spirit of, ‘We’ve got this’ is still there,” she said. “It’s feeling a little tired at times, but it’s there.”

Staff Writer Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

