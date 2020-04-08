North Bay professionals news from Affinity Creative Group, Cork Supply, Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District

Bob Kersten has been hired as executive director for brand strategy for the Affinity Creative Group based on Mare Island in Solano County.

Prior to joining the marketing group, Kersten spent over a decade with the global brand consulting and design firm, Landor, in its San Francisco office, where he served in various leadership roles including strategy and client services. His previous experience includes directing brand strategy and execution programs across a variety of industries for top agencies Prophet, Addison and Superunion.

Ryan Render has joined Cork Supply, Tonnellerie O and Creative Oak as the area sales director covering the Central Coast, South Coast, and Oregon.

Render joins the Benica-based company with 18 years of experience selling wine barrels throughout California and the Northwest. Most recently Render was the director of sales for North America at Tonnellerie Cadus. In addition to barrel sales, Render is a winemaker and launched his own 1,000-case wine brand, Rendarrio, from 2003 to 2019. Render will report directly to Josh Trowbridge, vice president and general manager for Tonnellerie O and Creative Oak.

Jaimie du Bois has joined the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District as marketing director. Du Bois brings 15 years of tourism and leisure marketing experience that spans membership organizations, hotel properties and economic development partnerships to her new role, the group stated. She will lead the marketing efforts promoting Healdsburg as an overnight destination with special focus on lodging properties and businesses within the Healdsburg city limits.

Du Bois most recently served as the tourism development manager of Sonoma County Tourism. Before then, she was director of tour and travel trade at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas. She has also worked at Visit West Hollywood, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, Modern Luxury Media, Andaz West Hollywood and CurtCo Robb Media. Du Bois received a dual bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations and in integrative arts from Pennsylvania State University.