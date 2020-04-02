Wine Country hotel occupancy drops further in 2nd week of coronavirus lockdown

Year-over-year hotel occupancy rate declines in the North Bay area for the final week of March show the continuing toll the novel coronavirus is taking on the region’s hospitality industry, according to new data.

For the week ending March 28, hotel occupancy was most dismal in Napa County, which declined more than 83% compared to a year earlier, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm. Marin and Sonoma counties were down around 65%, while Solano County declined just shy of 50%.

Whereas the San Francisco/San Mateo market led as the worst market in the nation for the hospitality industry for the week ending March 21, the top three markets taking the biggest hit last week were New Orleans, Oahu Island and Miami, as COVID-19 continued to spread.

“Year-over-year declines of this magnitude will unfortunately be the ‘new normal’ until the number of new COVID-19 cases slows significantly,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Occupancy continues to fall to unprecedented lows, with more than 75% of rooms empty around the nation last week.”

According to STR’s U.S. forecast revision, Freitag noted, 2020 will be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy.

“We do, however, expect the industry to begin to recover once the economy reignites and travel resumes,” she said.

Back in the North Bay, Napa County’s occupancy for the final week of March was 12%, down 83.2% from the year prior. The average daily rate was $106.42 a decline of 63.3%, and revenue per available room was $12.77, down 93.8%.

In Sonoma County, the occupancy rate for the week ending March 28 was 25.9%, down 64.8% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $106.24, down 32.1%, and revenue per available room was $27.54, down 76.1%.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy for March 22-28 was 24.7%, down 67.1% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $109.17, down 35.7%, while revenue per available room was $26.98, down 78.8%.

Hotel data for Solano County for the week ending March 28 showed an occupancy rate of 37.9%, down 49.5% from a year ago. The average daily rate was $84.08, down 13.8%, and revenue per available room was $31.91, down 56.5%.