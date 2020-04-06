Subscribe

Dispatch from the front line: a Kaiser nurse on Santa Rosa hospital’s ‘COVID floor’ tells her story

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 10:31AM
She works as a nurse at Santa Rosa’s Kaiser Permanente hospital, in a unit normally reserved for surgical and cardiac patients. Even in ordinary times, her job is plenty stressful.

“Bad things can happen, people can die,” said the woman. She asked that her name not be used in this story, for fear of retaliation from her superiors.

Her stress, along with that of her colleagues, has spiked since late February, when their wing became the hospital’s “COVID floor,” where patients diagnosed with the dreaded, sometimes deadly new coronavirus are treated.

Every member of the Kaiser medical team performing this heroic, lifesaving work risks contracting the contagion that has killed more than 8,100 in this country, upended daily life and brought the world’s largest economy to its knees.

Nine or 10 patients are typically on this secure hospital floor. Some are COVID-19 positive. Some are awaiting the results of tests to determine whether or not they are positive for the coronavirus, which has infected 107 people in Sonoma County, killing one man.

The situation at Kaiser is serious but not dire. For now.

“A lot of us share a sense of impending doom,” the nurse said. “When is the tsunami going to hit? We feel that weight on our shoulders.”

Before and in the weeks following the March 2 announcement of the first local case of coronavirus, The Press Democrat has sought multiple times to visit Kaiser and the county’s two other main hospitals, to speak with nurses, doctors and administrators about their preparations for treating stricken patients, and how health care workers are being protected from the highly contagious pathogen. While answering some virus-related questions almost daily from the newspaper’s reporters since late February, hospital officials have rebuffed requests for interviews inside the medical centers.

This is the first report since the start of the outbreak in Sonoma County from on the front line inside one of those hospitals.

Surge of patients expected

The woman works with a tight-knit group of nurses who refer to one another as “battle buddies” and “COVID warriors.” They see themselves as they are seen by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has described health care workers as the front-line soldiers in the war against this invisible enemy that’s brought disease and death to every corner of the globe. Their battle — made more difficult, the nurse contends, by Kaiser hospital management’s reluctance to provide them with proper protective equipment — has changed everything from where they sleep to how they do their jobs and how they interact with loved ones.

Specifically, the nurse said she and her colleagues on the COVID floor are unhappy the hospital does not provide them with N95 respirator masks, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists those masks as “preferred” protective equipment, unless they aren’t available.

“They’re still telling us surgical masks are sufficient,” she said.

Kaiser senior vice president and area manager Tarek Salaway and Dr. Michael Shulman, the Santa Rosa hospital’s physician in chief, said in a statement Saturday their institution is “aligned with the most up-to-date evidence-based science,” and uses the same standards for personal protective equipment “as other hospital systems in California and across the nation.”

The hospital’s reluctance to provide nurses with N95s is based on “thoughtful consideration for the current global supply shortages and the surge of additional patients we expect in coming weeks,” they said.

‘Don’t want to take her down’

The nurse still calls on her nearly 90-year-old mother, but dons a mask before each visit. But they don’t hug, and sit at least 6 feet apart while catching up. “And then she bleaches everything I’ve touched or sit on,” she said. “She’s in good health. She’s amazing. I don’t want to take her down.”

The nurse communicates on Facebook groups with nurses from around the country, including New York, where over 3,500  patients have died, and where overwhelmed medical staff are contracting the coronavirus in large numbers. She and her Kaiser Santa Rosa colleagues have seen the steady rise of COVID-19 patients. They’ve read about computer models projecting that over 1,500 Sonoma County residents could require hospitalization when infections reach their peak in about two months.

They know the Kaiser hospital in San Jose, 110 miles south, has been hard hit. Dr. Stephen Parodi, a Kaiser executive vice president and infectious disease expert, on March 19 told the Journal of the American Medical Association that 242-bed South Bay hospital was almost half-filled with coronavirus patients. Asked Friday for an update on the number of COVID-19 patients there, a spokesman said he’d look into it, but provided no further information.

“It’s heading our way,” said the nurse, who recalls the early morning of Feb. 25, when her hospital accepted its first COVID-19 patient, a woman who’d contracted it aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and was transferred to Kaiser in Santa Rosa from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. Nearly six weeks later, the nurse remains shaken by the way the virus has forced her and her colleagues to harden their hearts when ministering to the sick.

Clustered care

“Our flow of care is different,” she said. Nurses or their aides make hourly checks on patients, in normal times. Now they’re limited to once or twice per eight-hour shift. They explain to patients that “we’re not coming into this room unless we absolutely have to, for everybody’s protection,” the nurse said. The doors to those rooms remain closed at all times.

Some of the patients understand why this is necessary. Others don’t. “Some are depressed, and some get confused. They don’t get it at all,” she said.

Under normal circumstances, patients get their antibiotics on a strict schedule. These days, on the COVID floor, they get those meds two or three hours early. During that visit, a nurse will assess the patient, get their vital signs, bring a meal to them, help them to the toilet, if necessary, then leave.

“We’re trying to cluster all of our care, do everything at once,” the nurse said, “then not go back in the room if we can help it.”

Nurses accustomed to dispensing comfort, along with pills, are learning to cut those exchanges short.

Where she once would have sat and held the hand of a frightened, crying patient, “Now I can’t stay in the room. I have to get out. I’m trying to limit my exposure.”

Before leaving the room, nurses strip off their gloves and plastic gowns, dropping them in a red biohazard bag. Stepping outside, they close the door, “foam” their hands, don new gloves, then wipe down their Kaiser-issued goggles — ill-fitting “cheapies from the hardware store,” is how the nurse described hers.

Over their snug-fitting N95 respiratory masks, the Kaiser nurses wear a more loose-fitting surgical mask. Upon leaving a patient’s room, they’ll hang the latter mask on a hook on the wall — but only after wiping down the wall with disinfectant.

It remains a sore point among the nurses that they must provide their own N95 masks. “We are told they have enough,” the nurse said, “but they are projecting at least 1,000 cases (of COVID-19 at the hospital), so they are just being ‘good stewards.’ ”

Indeed, Salaway and Shulman of Kaiser said their goal is to ensure the hospital has ample stores of protective equipment “now and over the long run.”

“By using the appropriate PPE when medically indicated, per CDC guidelines, we will help to ensure these supplies remain available over the course of this pandemic,” they said in their statement.

Forced to provide their own N95 masks, the COVID floor nurses keep a stash of them, donated by friends, in their lockers, sharing them with nurses from other units who sometimes work a shift on the COVID floor.

“We feel like we’re fighting for our lives instead of trying to save others,” the nurse said.

Gnawing fear

Even in normal times, Kaiser nurses work with “isolation” patients who require the same stepped-up protocols. “This is our jam, we know what we’re doing,” the nurse said. But the coronavirus has added a level of gnawing fear.

She covers her hair on the job, “but what if a viral particle landed there anyway? I could touch my hair, then touch my face, and now I’ve got the virus.”

At the end of a shift she’ll leave her scrubs at work, to be laundered. After bleaching her shoes, she’ll wear flip-flops to her car.

Her fellow warriors have gone to extreme lengths to ensure the safety of their families.

One nurse stayed in a hotel, for days at a time, to make sure she didn’t bring the virus home to her twin babies. Another sleeps in the family’s granny unit. Still another crashed in the family’s camper van, which her husband stocked with snacks and good wine. “She waved at her kids through the window,” the nurse said.

Meanwhile, all of them await a surge of cases that could range from moderate to severe.

The nurse recently skimmed a 272-page document on how medical experts will use “sequential organ failure assessments” to determine which critically ill patients will get a ventilator, and which will not.

While the Kaiser nurses won’t be making those life-or-death decisions, should things come to such a grim pass, “we are going to be caring for those patients when that happens,” she said.

“And it’s going to be heartbreaking. We want to save everybody.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88

