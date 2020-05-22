Winemaker Jamie Benziger of Sonoma Valley's Imagery Estate wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I strive to be a young confident leader in my role to all generations I encounter keep pushing the limits in the wine industry.

Years with company: 4

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Number of people who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: Taking over for my dad as Imagery’s winemaker

Greatest professional challenge: Being put in the spotlight to be the face of Imagery

Best advice received: Go beyond the expected and have fun doing it

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being nominated and named Wine Enthusiasts 2019 40 under 40 Tastemakers

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have a culture task force in place that meets to discuss how to keep morale up between different sites and departments.

Next professional goal: To keep advancing in my company and educating myself

Education: Bachelor of Science degree with concentrations in Wine Business and Marketing from Sonoma State University. Winemaking Certification from University of California Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education.

Hometown: Kenwood

Mentor/admired businessperson: My dad, Joe Benziger

Typical day at the office: No day in the office is typical especially during harvest

Best place to work outside of your office: The vineyard

Hobbies: Exercising, horseback riding, skiing

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a marketing and/or advertising executive in New York

First job: Selling tram tour tickets at Benziger Family Winery

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite movie: “Goonies”

Favorite after-work drink: Of course a glass of wine

Last vacation: Mammoth Lakes and Lake Tahoe in August of 2019