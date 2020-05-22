Melissa Deurloo of Nelson Staffing in Santa Rosa wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for the development of new and existing client relationships for Nelson Staffing. I specifically support companies with hiring candidates within the human resources, administrative, light industrial, and wine and beverage specialties.

My career offers me the opportunity change and better lives by putting qualified candidates to work at companies throughout Sonoma County. Due to my experience, success, and tenure I am responsible for the training of new business development managers and have been excited to consistently earn a spot as a top performer.

I take it very seriously that I represent the Nelson to the community, and I strive to always exemplify empathy, excellence, innovation, and integrity (our values) in all I do for the clients I get to work with.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am passionate about making a positive impact on every individual I encounter through the clients and candidates I support and nonprofits I serve.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 5

Number of companywide employees: 240

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Maintaining my ability to deliver quality service while still being a top performer for the 2019 year as I juggled the balance of learning to be a present and engaged full time working mom!

Greatest professional challenge: See the answer for greatest professional accomplishment. This has also been my biggest challenge! I work every day to give myself the grace to learn and grow as I’m working to, not achieve work/life balance, but do my best in whatever space I am currently.

Best advice received: Every phase of life is temporary so cherish the good times and be strong through the tough because it won’t last forever.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Almost exactly one year ago I returned from maternity leave after having my daughter, Emma, who has helped shape my ability to be present and intentional in my professional life as I strive to be the best professional and mom that I can be.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Nelson supports all employee nonprofit activities through their beCAUSE donation and matching program as well as offering ongoing professional development training opportunities. These are in addition to profit sharing and a 401(k) contribution programs.

Next professional goal: Right now I am incredibly focused on helping Sonoma County Professional Women grow to be an organization that impacts as many as possible! I see this organization as meeting a huge need in our community and I’m beyond thrilled to be helping drive that vision.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree, business management from BIOLA University

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: I am passionate about supporting nonprofits in my hometown of Santa Rosa and am currently serving my fourth year on the board of Sonoma County Professional Women where we strive to grow, support, and inspire women in any industry in Sonoma County.

I’ve done a variety of nonprofit activities like being a “Sleeper” for Social Advocates for Youth’s “One Cold Night” fundraiser to volunteering with the Redwood Empire Food Bank and spent two years as an ambassador for the Santa Rosa MetroChamber followed by one year on their Member Services Committee.