Joe Dolan of Santa Rosa's La Tortilla Factory wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I work as the main contact and liaison between headquarters and the national sales team. Working to enable the team to reach revenue and profit targets. I partner with our sales team on customer calls, providing account and category specific insights to best highlight and tell the La Tortilla Factory story.

I oversee the annual sales budgeting process and forecasting throughout the year.

Lastly, I lead our category management efforts including go-to-market strategies, customer presentations, category voice, sales finance to incorporate trade monies, event analysis, slotting, channel conflict, and customer marketing/ business development.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I utilize technology to drive efficiency and work smarter. Working to implement new processes that help all levels of the organization make better informed decisions.

Years with company: 4.5

Length of time in current position: 2.5 years as customer marketing manager, just promoted to senior manager, Customer Marketing in February, 2020

Number of companywide employees: 275

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Transitioning into a new role for the company (Customer Marketing) and successfully implementing new sales reporting and forecasting practices that keep the organization better informed on the performance of the business.

Greatest professional challenge: Changing from construction/project management to sales and marketing in the CPG industry.

Best advice received: When considering changing industries, I was given advice that going back to school to get an MBA would be the best investment of time to ensure my future professional success. I followed that advice and received my MBA with a focus in business intelligence from Sonoma State University in 2014.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Taking on additional responsibilities with a promotion to senior manager, Customer Marketing. New responsibilities include account management.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The company is dedicated to fostering a strong employee culture. We have a culture committee that meets regularly to discuss how best to care for our family of employees.

Next professional goal: Complete SQL certification

Education: Master’s degree in business administration with a focus on business intelligence from Sonoma State University

Hometown: Middletown, California

Community/nonprofit activities: Serving at our church in Windsor. I’m involved in leading music on Sunday mornings, and helping support community outreach ministries of the church.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Pete Thomsen - director of Sales and Strategy at Sugar Bowl Bakery

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

High Level

Typical day at the office: Meetings with cross functional teams, conference calls with the national sales team and crunching data.

Best place to work outside of your office: Cafe Noto in Windsor

Hobbies: Musician. I play guitar and piano. Hiking with my wife, Jaclyn, and dog, Lainey, I also enjoy grilling all year round.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Architect

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Professionally, I would like to be in an executive level leadership position.

First job: Laborer for a construction company

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

Favorite movie: “Lord of the Rings”, “The Two Towers”

Favorite App: Spotify

Favorite after-work drink: Pliny the Elder

Last vacation: Staycation with my wife in Sonoma County.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My ability to accomplish anything I set my mind to.