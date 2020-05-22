Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: As the mayor of Sonoma I preside over meetings with the city council and serve as the point of contact for most public communication. I meet with members the public, elected officials, local nonprofits, and members of our business community to hear their ideas and concerns.

As a member of the city council I provide policy direction to city staff and ensure its implementation. I also serve as the vice chair of the Regional Climate Protection Authority and the Sonoma County Transit Authority where I provide policy direction and oversight over Measure M funds.

Recently, the SCTA has been working on the new version of Measure M and I have been instrumental in the framing of that measure which will provide additional funding for public transit and bicycles as well as potholes and roads.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am the youngest mayor in Sonoma’s history. I use this position to create opportunities for young families in Sonoma and fight climate change.

Years with company: 2

Length of time in current position: 1

Number of companywide employees: 35

Number who report to you: 35

Greatest professional accomplishment: Passing Sonoma’s minimum wage ordinance, developing an affordable housing trust fund, creating an ordinance to allow the opening of Sonoma’s first dispensary, and safely managing PG&E’s public safety power shutoff all in the same year.

Greatest professional challenge: Time management is a regular struggle. Not only am I the mayor of Sonoma but I also have a full-time job working for Recology Sonoma Marin. To successfully manage these two responsibilities and be a good partner to my wife is something I work hard at every single day.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The groundbreaking ceremony for 48 new affordable housing units in the city of Sonoma is so important for both myself and our city.

Tourism is the center of Sonoma’s economy and in order to sustain our tourism and wine industry we need a lot of affordable housing. The jobs created by these industry are typically lower wage and it is very difficult for those workers to find housing. The combination of the city’s new minimum wage ordinance and the development of these and other affordable housing projects will ensure that Sonoma’s workers have opportunities to live in the community that they work. It’s good for workers, it’s good for our economy, and it’s good for our economy.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The city’s current outlook is good. Transient occupancy tax revenues are up which means that our hotel are full and our economy is strong. We’ve actually hired on quite a few new staff members to better serve our community. There are fears of a looming recession and we’ve developed policies to ensure that the city has adequate reserves to weather any storm.

Next professional goal: People ask me all the time what’s next and if I’m considering running for higher office. It’s definitely an option I’m open to if the people would have me, but right now my goal is just to be a great mayor and help restore our community’s faith that the Government can be a force for good in their lives.

Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in English Education from San Francisco State University

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: I mean, I’m the mayor of Sonoma. Does that count?

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Pencil out.

Typical day at the office: Meetings on meetings on meetings. I love it.

Best place to work outside of your office: Scandina Bakery

Hobbies: I’ve recently taken up cycling. It’s reconnected me to the valley in such an amazing way. I love riding through the hill of Sonoma and taking it all in. Also, I love to cook.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I always wanted to do something that benefited my community. Whether that was teaching, or being a lawyer, or in public office what I always wanted was to make a positive difference.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I would love to own a home

First job: Refereeing soccer

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “SeaWolf” by Jack London

Favorite movie: “The Fighter”

Favorite App: Reddit

Favorite after-work drink: Wine

Last vacation: Visited some friends in Tacoma Washington for New Years. Such a great time. I love that city.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Not sure, probably that I’m Mayor of Sonoma?