Allison Hernandez of Santa Rosa-based telco Sonic wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: As the sales operations manager, I am required to wear many hats. My primary responsibility is managing our sales engineers, sales coordinators, and technical trainers, which involves supporting our enterprise account executives and customers during all pre and post sales activities and ensuring successful service delivery.

I am also heavily involved in planning for Sonic Business fiber expansions, B2B marketing efforts & lead generation, improving sales processes, and am the hub for most miscellaneous items that involve the Enterprise Sales Dept. In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Throughout my career at Sonic, I have always been driven and passionate about my growth professionally and dedicated to contributing towards the success of the company and my co-workers.

Years with company: 19

Length of time in current position: 4

Number of companywide employees: 520

Number who report to you: 10

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest accomplishment is being a part of Sonic for 19 years and still feel passionate, excited and proud of every opportunity and position I am given.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge is being able to quickly adapt to changes within the company and industry while maintaining a positive working environment form my team.

Best advice received: Don’t miss out on something great, just because it could also be difficult.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Meeting our team sales goals for 2019 and making President’s Club.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Sonic continues to hire great people and provide an environment that allows them to thrive professionally by establishing a career path. We have company-wide quarterly meetings to present employee recognition and give an overview of the business.

Next professional goal: Continue to grow and evolve with Sonic!

Education: Rancho Cotate High School

Hometown: Rohnert Park

Community/nonprofit activities: I volunteer and coordinate Sonic’s giving tree for the Sonoma County Secret Santa program through the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My most admired businessperson is Sonic’s CEO, Dane Jasper.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Cloud

Typical day at the office: A typical day for me includes multiple meetings, supporting my team with escalations, and constantly juggling all of the miscellaneous tasks that come up throughout the day.

Best place to work outside of your office: From my home

Hobbies: I love all things fitness! I also enjoy watching movies, listening to music and traveling.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Social worker

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Own a home!

First job: My first job was at K.B. Toy Store when I was in high school.

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis

Favorite movie: “Pretty Woman”

Favorite App: Pintrest

Favorite after-work drink: Margarita or Champagne

Last vacation: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for my Mom’s 70th birthday!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My parents brag most about that when I became a mom at the age of 17, I was determined to create the best life possible for my son and I. As soon as I graduated high school I was given a temp position as a receptionist at Sonic and was able to turn it into a meaningful career.